SINGAPORE: LAMC Presents Jason Derulo’s Nu King World Tour at The Star Theatre, Singapore, on June 25, 2025. The concert, initially set for March 20, 2025, has been rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances. Existing tickets remain valid. For further details, visit www.lamcproductions.com or check SISTIC’s communications.

Powerhouse in pop music

Known for his genre-blending music, chart-topping hits, and viral social media influence, Jason Derulo is a powerhouse in pop music. He boasts multiple Grammy nominations, including Best Contemporary R&B Album for Future History (2012) and Best Dance Recording for Talk Dirty (2015). His accolades include Billboard Music Awards, American Music Award nominations, and YouTube Diamond certifications.

Since his breakout hit Whatcha Say (5x Platinum), Derulo has sold over 250 million singles globally, securing 15 platinum-certified songs such as Wiggle, Talk Dirty, Trumpets, It Girl, In My Head, Marry Me, The Other Side, Swalla, Savage Love, and Take You Dancing.

This will be his first-ever concert in Singapore, promising an unforgettable night of electrifying performances!

Tickets are available at Sistic outlets and Sistic.com.sg. Stay updated via LAMC’s social media for ticketing announcements.

Immense influence

Beyond music, Jason Derulo is a multi-talented global pop sensation with an immense influence. Since launching his solo career in 2009, he has amassed 18.2 billion streams and over 117 million social media followers. Currently working on his fifth album under Atlantic Records, he continues delivering massive hits, including Acapulco and Savage Love. His collaboration with BTS on Savage Love dominated global charts, reaching #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and topping charts in 16 countries.

Derulo has also been recognised at the Billboard Music Awards, winning Top Digital Song for Whatcha Say (2010), and Top Streaming Song for Talk Dirty (2014). He earned further nominations for Top 100 Song with Want to Want Me (2015) and Top Social Artist in 2016. At the American Music Awards, he received nominations for Favourite Pop/Rock Song with Talk Dirty and Favourite Pop/Rock Male Artist in 2014.

Don’t miss this epic live show!