japanese-gaming-company-gives-staff-day-off-to-play-capcom’s-latest-game-‘monster-hunter-rise’

Lifestyle Entertainment
KUALA LUMPUR — A Japanese gaming company is giving its staff a day off to play the video game Monster Hunter Rise which is set to be released tomorrow.

Japanese VR/AR developer Mark-on CEO Jack Masaki emailed staff on Tuesday, as well as tweeting his announcement.

In the email, Masaki said he noticed many of his staff are taking tomorrow off, so he decided to help them by declaring the day off.

“As Monster Hunter Rise will release on March 26, we shall announce it as a day off and call it ‘MonHun day off’ because we expect that our employees will not be able to focus at work,” he wrote in the email.

Speaking to Huffington Post Japan, Masaki said his employees thanked the company for the day off.

Monster Hunter Rise is the 6th main entry in the Monster Hunter series that began in 2004 and remains a very popular and well-known series in Japan.

