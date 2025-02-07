Feeling overworked, undervalued, and drained? It might be time to press pause and recharge your mind, body, and soul. Whether you’re seeking tranquillity in nature or luxurious spa experiences, a wellness-focused getaway could be just what you need to reset.

According to Book Retreats’ Holiday Relaxation Report featured on Travel and Leisure, there are some incredible destinations around the globe where you can immerse yourself in pure relaxation. These spots combine serenity, healing practices, and nature’s beauty to create the ultimate restorative retreats.

Japan: Where tradition meets modern wellness

Ranked as the second-best wellness destination worldwide and number one in Asia, Japan offers an unparalleled fusion of ancient traditions and modern wellness practices. The country’s renowned hot springs, or onsen, provide therapeutic experiences in serene, often secluded settings—whether nestled in remote mountain villages or vibrant cultural capitals like Kyoto. These thermal baths have long been celebrated for their healing properties, making them a central component of Japan’s wellness culture.

One standout is Banyan Tree Higashiyama in Kyoto, a luxurious hotel offering private onsens in select rooms. Editor Susmita Baral from Travel + Leisure highlights the unique relaxation these private onsens offer: “Having a private onsen in your suite is a true luxury… I found myself using the onsen whenever I had downtime, which I wouldn’t have normally done in a communal space.” And if you’re not booking a suite with a private onsen, the hotel’s natural hot spring, steam sauna, and other wellness amenities will still ensure you unwind in complete comfort.

Across Japan, travellers have access to over 9,000 wellness experiences, including therapeutic forest bathing, vital to the country’s wellness appeal. With nearly 67% of the country covered in forests, Japan also ranks fifth globally for its natural beauty, creating a haven for relaxation seekers.

The United States: A wellness wonderland

The United States tops the global wellness rankings, with over 10,000 wellness experiences for travellers seeking rejuvenation in 2025. From rejuvenating thermal springs in Colorado to wellness centres nestled in Utah’s majestic red rock country, the US offers diverse landscapes and countless opportunities to restore mind and body.

Beach retreats along the coast provide the ultimate escape for those wanting to unwind with the soothing sound of the waves. Whether you’re soaking in hot springs, experiencing spa treatments, or indulging in wellness-centered activities, the US caters to all preferences and needs. The diverse geography means you can choose between tranquil mountain escapes, luxurious desert resorts, or beachfront relaxation spots, each offering its unique version of wellness.

The global ranking: Wellness escapes worth considering

Book Retreats’ ranking considers various factors to determine the best wellness destinations, including protected areas, forest coverage, noise and light pollution, and access to wellness experiences. While Japan and the United States take the top spots, plenty of other countries are noteworthy for wellness seekers. With serene, natural environments and an emphasis on health and relaxation, these global destinations are redefining what it means to rest and recharge in 2025.

If you’re ready for the ultimate wellness escape, perhaps this is the year to visit Japan or compare its wellness options to those in the United States.

Wherever you go, one thing’s for sure — the perfect retreat awaits you, promising peace, rejuvenation, and a chance to realign your energy for the year ahead.