Jannik Sinner’s 3-month doping ban becomes a blessing in disguise, trainer reveals future plans

ByAiah Bathan

February 27, 2025

Jannik Sinner is facing a three-month suspension from tennis due to doping allegations, but it can be a strategic break for the athlete. 

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed that Sinner reached an agreement, and as part of it, he will take a 90-day break from ATP events. He was supposed to have a hearing with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but it didn’t push through. 

Long-break opportunity 

Sinner’s trainer, Marco Panichi, sees the three-month ban as a great opportunity for the 2024 ATP Finals winner to have time to focus on improving parts of his game. Panichi admitted: “Having so much time allows us to work on areas we want to improve, which is a big advantage.” 

Panichi said that they are treating the break like track and field training, focusing on “agility, endurance, and explosive strength”. He believes that it’s a “new experience” that will help Sinner mentally and physically. He added: “This time lets us improve, which is a big boost.”

Sinner can still train with his team, as long as it’s not at a place connected to any official tennis organization. 

Jannik Sinner’s ban is from February 9 to May 4. He can train privately, but official training starts on April 13. During the ban, he will not participate in the Qatar Open, BNP Paribas Open, Miami Open, Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, and Madrid Open.

