Jannik Sinner may only be 23 years old, but the athlete has shown strong mental toughness. Despite a doping controversy, the young athlete went on to win the last two tennis Grand Slams.

On February 15, the doping issue was resolved when the world’s No. 1 player agreed to a three-month ban. In return, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decided to drop its case that was headed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Updates on the doping case

The case was still ongoing in January when the Italian dominated second seed Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open final, winning his second consecutive title in Melbourne. Earlier, he won against Taylor Fritz with ease at the US Open final in September 2024 and claimed the title.

During these exceptional victories, Sinner faced controversy after testing positive twice for the steroid clostebol in March 2024. He denied doping on purpose, explaining that his physiotherapist used a spray with the said illegal substance to treat a cut before giving him a massage and sports therapy.

Sinner was able to continue playing because he first appealed the finding, and then in August 2024, the International Tennis Agency (ITA) cleared him of any wrongdoing. However, WADA appealed the ITA decision to CAS, asking for a two-year ban, and the hearing was set for April 16-17.

Darren Cahill, Sinner’s coach, stated: “There’s been a lot of pressure around him for the last nine months now… He deals with it as well as anybody that I’ve ever seen deal with pressure. He’s an amazing young man that’s been able to put that to one side.”

He added: “He has a clear conscience with what’s going on. That’s the main reason he’s been able to go onto the court and walk tall and have that belief and play with the confidence that he has.”

Recently, Sinner said he had accepted a three-month ban and WADA dropped its appeal.