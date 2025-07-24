Jannik Sinner brings back coach linked to doping case after winning Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner, this season’s Wimbledon men’s singles title winner, recently announced that he brought back his previous fitness coach, Umberto Ferrara, despite his doping scandal.

It was reported back then that Sinner ended his working relationship with Ferrara and his previous physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi, after an investigation revealed that he tested positive for the banned substance called clostebol.

“The decision has been made in alignment with Jannik’s management team as part of ongoing preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the Cincinnati Open and US Open. Umberto has played an important role in Jannik’s development to date, and his return reflects a renewed focus on continuity and performance at the highest level,” Sinner’s team said in a statement.

Sinner served a three-month ban earlier this season after settling the issue with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). WADA then accepted Sinner’s explanation that he had unknowingly absorbed the illegal substance during the massages administered to him by Naldi at the Indian Wells back in March 2024.

Moreover, Sinner also explained that the substance, which is known for its muscle-building effects, entered his system because Naldi used an over-the-counter spray on a cut on his own hand prior to treating Sinner. Furthermore, the spray had been provided to Naldi by Ferrara. Due to this, an independent tribunal cleared Sinner of any fault or negligence.

At last year’s US Open, Sinner announced his decision to part ways with Ferrara and Naldi: “Now, because of these mistakes, I’m not feeling that confident to continue with them. I was struggling a lot in the last months. I was waiting for the result. The only thing I need right now is some clean air.”

Before reconnecting with Ferrera, Sinner recently ended his partnership with Marco Panichi and Ulises Badio, his trainer and physiotherapist, before Wimbledon.

Sinner’s comeback

Despite all the struggles that Sinner had to go through because of his doping suspension, the athlete had a remarkable comeback to the sport by capturing this year’s Wimbledon title, defeating the reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Sinner secured the victory with a strong 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, earning his fourth Grand Slam championship.

“It’s mostly emotional, because I had a very tough loss in Paris… But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter how you win or how you lose at important tournaments; you just have to understand what you did wrong and try to work on that, and that’s exactly what we did. We tried to accept the loss and just kept working. This is for sure one of the reasons I am holding this trophy here. I am just so grateful that I am healthy and have great people around me, and holding this trophy means a lot,” Sinner said.

