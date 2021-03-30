Entertainment Arts Janhvi Kapoor misses her light brown hair, asks fans if its 'time...

Janhvi Kapoor misses her light brown hair, asks fans if its ‘time to go back’

Hindustan Times

India — Janhvi Kapoor is taking a break from her hectic schedule and enjoying with little sister Khushi Kapoor in LA. The actor who recently appeared on the silver screen in horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma is finally winding down after going all out for the promotions and release of her movie. Janhvi has been posting updates from the picturesque locales around LA, and most recently the actor went deep into her photographs and dug out a major throwback picture of herself when she had lighter brown hair. She shared the close up photograph in which the doe-eyed beauty is looking in the distance, her eyes lined with kohl sporting heavy earrings and a nose ring. Janhvi wrote. “Major #tbt Kind of missing my light brown hair days. time to go back??”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

