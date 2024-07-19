In the SBS drama “Good Partner,” Jang Nara and Ji Seung Hyun are heading towards a disaster!

Penned by an actual divorce attorney, “Good Partner” is a new drama that humorously explores the lives of two very different divorce lawyers: Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer dedicated to divorce cases, and Han Yu Ri (Nam Ji Hyun), a rookie lawyer just starting in the field.

Spoilers Ahead

When Han Yu Ri, who had been on “Good Partner,” found out that Kim Ji Sang (Ji Seung Hyun), the spouse of Cha Eun Kyung, was having an extramarital affair, she became upset. Yu Ri eventually informed Eun Kyung about her husband’s infidelity, only to learn that Eun Kyung was already aware. This revelation left viewers eagerly anticipating the next developments for this seemingly perfect couple.

In recently surfaced photos, Cha Eun Kyung and Kim Ji Sang can be seen exchanging sombre glances during what ought to be a happy occasion—their wedding anniversary. Additional photos reveal Cha Eun Kyung watching Kim Ji Sang and Choi Sa Ra (Han Jae Yi) as they shop for a date. Kim Ji Sang is seen affectionately holding Choi Sa Ra’s cheeks with a bright smile, while Eun Kyung’s expressions are filled with anger and hurt.

The reason why Cha Eun Kyung pretends to be unaware of her husband’s affair and what decisions she will make in this marital crisis will be unveiled in upcoming episodes.

Complex web of relationships

The production team of “Good Partner” hinted, “The admired couple Cha Eun Kyung and Kim Ji Sang are about to face a major crisis. The upcoming episodes will reveal a complex web of relationships hidden beneath their facade of happiness in an intriguing manner.

Find out what decisions Eun Kyung makes in light of Kim Ji Sang’s infidelity.

The next episode of “Good Partner” will air on July 19 at 10 p.m. KST.