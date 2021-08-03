Jang Keun Suk and Sooyoung in talks to star in new romance drama

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Sooyoung and Jang Keun Suk may star in a new drama together.

Industry representatives reported on Aug 2 that Sooyoung will be starring in the upcoming Kakao TV drama Unexpected Country Diary (literal title).

Sooyoung’s agency Saram Entertainment responded to the reports by clarifying: “It is true that [Sooyoung] received a casting offer for ‘Unexpected Country Diary,’ but she is currently reviewing [the offer].”

“Unexpected Country Diary” is based on a web novel of the same name by Park Ha Min. The story is a romance drama between a man from Seoul who met a policewoman while living in the countryside.

The role of Ahn Ja Young, the policewoman was offered to Sooyoung. The policewoman appears whenever someone needs help, and she is a fearless character who is not afraid to take on new tasks.

Last month it was reported that Jang Keun Suk is in talks to play the male lead Han Ji Yool who is a veterinarian from Seoul, as reported by Soompi.

“Unexpected Country Diary” will be directed by Jo Young Min of “Do You Like Brahms?” and written by Baek Eun Kyung.

Born Feb 10, 1990, Choi Soo-young professionally known as Sooyoung, is a South Korean singer, actress and songwriter. She was a member of the short-lived Korean-Japanese singing duo Route 0 during 2002 in Japan. After returning to South Korea in 2004, Sooyoung eventually became a member of girl group Girls’ Generation in 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea’s most popular girl groups worldwide.

Apart from her group’s activities, Sooyoung has also starred in various television dramas such as The Third Hospital (2012), Dating Agency: Cyrano (2013), My Spring Days (2014), Squad 38 (2016), Man in the Kitchen (2017–2018), Tell Me What You Saw (2020), and most recently in Run On (2021) and So I Married the Anti-fan (2021).

In Oct 2017, Sooyoung left SM Entertainment, although she remains a member of Girls’ Generation. She joined Echo Global Group and released her first solo single “Winter Breath” in 2018, before moving to Saram Entertainment in 2019. /TISG

