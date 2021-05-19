Home News Jamus Lim: Traffic, everybody hates it

Jamus Lim: Traffic, everybody hates it

MPs keeping an eye on the roads

Photo: Facebook/ Jamus Lim

Denise Teh

Home NewsSG Politics
Singapore — Members of Parliament have to keep not only an ear to the ground but also an eye on the road. Associate Professor Jamus Lim and his fellow Workers’ Party MPs at Sengkang GRC have been monitoring the traffic to ensure safe, smooth rides for their residents.

Traffic. Everybody hates it, especially when we’re stuck in it. But it’s also how we get, daily, from A to B (unless…

Posted by Jamus Lim on Monday, 17 May 2021

In a Facebook post on Monday, he said they spend some time investigating issues on the ground when requested by residents before giving their feedback to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

His fellow MP Gerald Giam, who also represents Aljunied GRC, has been seen on the ground as early as 7am to observe the traffic situation.

Speeding is a matter of concern, especially along long stretches of Anchorvale/Fernvale Street and Sengkang East/West Way.

“So I sympathise with MP Gan Thiam Poh, who has had to contend with the rampant speeding issues on Sengkang West Way, since speedsters naturally continue to do so after the cross the bridge into Sengkang GRC,” wrote Assoc Prof Lim.

Mr Gan is the MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, representing Fernvale which is near Sengkang.

The speeding problem is worsened by drivers who modify their vehicles, which leads to noise disturbances, especially later in the evening.

Assoc Prof Lim hopes that the LTA will consider technological solutions, such as speed cameras, soon.

Another problem is changing road conditions that lead to previously practicable road designs being no longer fit for the purpose, he added.

With the opening of Rivercove Residences, traffic at the junction of Anchorvale Lane and Sengkang East Avenue has recently become much denser. Thus “the existing discretionary right turn is now inviting accidents to happen (and indeed, one did occur already),” wrote Assoc Prof Lim.

“We have been pushing LTA to install a traffic signal there, and I’m happy to see that there are plans for this to occur in the future,” added Prof Lim, appreciative of the actions taken by the authorities.

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
