Jamus Lim spotted helping resident move sofa, receives praise online

Singapore – A photo of parliamentarian Jamus Lim engaged in heavy work as he helped a resident move a sofa has garnered much praise from the online community.

Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (Sengkang GRC) He Ting Ru took to Facebook on Wednesday (Jun 16) to share a photo of herself and Assoc Prof Lim as she accompanied him on his daily walks along the Anchorvale estate.

Assoc Prof Lim, the WP MP who represents the Anchorvale division of Sengkang GRC, has been walking around the estate to ensure that the transition between cleaning contractors was going smoothly.

“We also bumped into a resident trying to move a heavy sofa on his own and helped him get it to the lift,” said Ms He, attaching a photo of Assoc Prof Lim in action.

With over 2,200 likes and 115 comments, the post has garnered much praise from netizens.

“Really grateful for such MP in Sengkang,” wrote Facebook user CM Ee. “Obviously, we still have some more improvement work to do as some of the estates are in poor condition, but you guys are putting in so much effort to ensure things are better.”

Another photo of Assoc Prof Lim went viral earlier this month after he was spotted doing his rounds “quietly and humbly” at Anchorvale.

A member of the public posted a photo of Prof Lim from afar, noting how he had “no entourage, no paid photographers,” and was being a “model MP”. /TISG

