Jamus Lim shares why he joined Workers’ Party

Singapore — Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim agrees that “it was a government, led by the PAP, that brought Singapore to where it is today”, but he joined the Workers’ Party for “bringing our country to the next stage in its evolution”.

In a Facebook post on Friday (March 12), he wrote about a house visit to Block 338 A at Anchorvale. “I had an extended conversation with Mr Tan, a self-professed PAP sympathizer,” he wrote. “He asked me why I wanted to join (opposition) politics. He held the view that since it was the PAP that got us to where we are today, they must have done something right.

“I actually don’t disagree with most of that sentiment,” he added. “I am, indirectly, a product of that success.”

“But the reason I joined the opposition is not because I am ungrateful for the hard work that our forefathers wrought, or that I wish to unravel the achievements that they fought so hard to accomplish,” he noted.

“On the contrary, I did so because I believe in the importance of consolidating those gains, and bringing our country to the next stage in its evolution. I believe that we have reached a point where it is impossible to ensure our nation’s continued success without vigorous debate over the best way forward. While potentially messier and more contentious, I believe that doing so opens up a genuine conversation and deeper understanding about the choices and tradeoffs that we are truly making.”

He hoped his sharing his reasons would inspire the young to “imagine a political future where debates are not just viewed as a healthy reflection of the democratic process, but also a welcome part of it.”

“Ultimately,” he added, “even if we work toward a society informed by different perspectives, we are all still Singaporeans who love the country we live in, and want the best for it.”

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG.

