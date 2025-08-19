Jamus Lim says he’ll raise questions in Parliament about train disruptions if needed

SINGAPORE: In a Monday morning (Aug 18) social media post, Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (WP MP) Jamus Lim (Sengkang) drew attention to the power faults in the Sengkang-Punggol LRT system that caused major service disruptions last week.

While explaining that he does not “generally enjoy politicizing operational mishaps, since delays and disruptions are a part of ordinary life,” he does so on time to time, “if for nothing more than receiving an official account of what transpired, while also ventilating the concerns and frustrations of the residents of #SengkangGRC that I represent.”

He noted that last week’s train problems have been in addition to other problems within the system over the past few years, “especially when it comes to overcrowded trains and the resulting inconvenience that this has meant for folks that have limited alternatives for public transport.”

Assoc Prof Lim went on to explain that there are many Sengkang commuters who fear that unexpected train delays could ruin an important event at work, in addition to needing to factor in an extra commuting time in case they get left behind when they’re unable to board a train, or when the next possible transport takes longer than usual.

“When folks are told that they should rely on public rather than private transport, the quid pro quo is that disruptions of this nature are few and far between,” he added.

Also, on the occasion of a stalled train and they need to walk along train tracks, for those who are elderly, disabled, or otherwise similarly challenged, this becomes “a veritable nightmare.”

As to whether or not there are enough connecting buses, he wrote that the impression he receives from the Minister for Transport is that bus lines “are likely to be a casualty, whenever new train routes are introduced.”

However, he opined that “we can accept a little more inefficiency, in favour of services that cater to an ageing population that relies, more often than not, on buses instead of trains.”

The MP said he’ll monitor the situation and raise questions in Parliament concerning whether or not there have been lapses in routine maintenance that caused the recent disruptions, as well as what timelines can be expected for the rollout of new LRT trains in the Sengkang loops.

His post has since been widely shared and commented on, with many Singaporeans weighing in on the issue as well.

“LTA should address all these concerns and give residents an answer. Also importantly, what are the preventive actions to prevent a recurrence?” one asked.

“The maintenance works should be done more often instead of waiting for it to break down,” commented another.

To the MP’s point, a senior citizen wrote, “As an elderly who relies on the Punggol LRT and Sengkang LRT to get about, eg, keeping an appointment at Sengkang Medical Centre, my commute is to first use Punggol LRT to change to Sengkang LRT to reach Sengkang hospital. If a disruption should last long, the problem of mobility arises for the wheelchair patients, perambulators for babies /toddlers, and patients with mobility difficulties, so lifts are needed, but power outages affect lifts too. The stairs to walk up and down are a problem for these people. I suggest that public announcements are made frequently and notices put up at the Punggol LRT line and the Sengkang LRT line on such occasions.” /TISG

