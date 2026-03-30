// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, March 30, 2026
28.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Screenshot
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Jamus Lim proposes raising threshold for workfare scheme to S$3,500 to help SG’s most vulnerable workers

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In a March 30 Facebook post, Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (WP MP) Jamus Lim (Sengkang) touched on the topic of a higher Workfare threshold from S$3,000 to S$3,500 a month.

In Singapore, where the cost of living is among the highest in the world, there is no Universal Basic Income (UBI) scheme. What the city-state has instead is the Workfare approach, with salary increases for specific industries based on the Progressive Wage Model (PWM), Workfare Income Supplement (WIS), targeted assistance, and other ways to help low-income earners.

Assoc Prof Lim mentioned universal basic income in his post, however, saying that there has been interest in the scheme in light of the possibility of many people losing their jobs because of advances in AI.

Although he does not believe this will happen quite yet, he understands how wealthy countries might one day offer UBI and compares it to the vouchers given to Singaporeans in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which did not have negative effects on society and the government.

Citing that a UBI scheme might discourage people from working, he added that Singapore, like other countries, offers tax credit for earned income through Workfare, which has been around since 2007 to supplement low wages. 

While he appears to favour Workfare over an outright basic income, Assoc Prof Lim pointed out that since the pandemic struck, the cost of living has gone up all over the world.

“The prices of goods and services in categories that affect poorer households the most have risen disproportionately,” he wrote, citing research from Singapore, the US, and the EU. 

Although salaries have gone up since 2020, the MP still believes Singapore “can help our most vulnerable workers more, and there is no better way than to do so with the most work-friendly antipoverty scheme we have in our arsenal: workfare.”

Hence, his proposal to raise the threshold for the scheme to S$3,500, which would ensure income support for the lowest 30th percentile of income earners.

Assoc Prof Lim calculated that this would add another S$250 million to the budget of the scheme, which currently costs S$1 billion. 

The additional cost would only be about 0.17% of the total government budget, he added. 

Meanwhile, the surplus for fiscal year 2025 was over 10%, he pointed out in a comment.

“For me, this is a worthwhile expense. It will help struggling Singaporeans in a way that also contributes to their dignity, as they labour for a fair, living wage in high-cost Singapore,” he wrote. /TISG

Read also: ‘JB businesses will be happy’ — Singaporeans debate pros and cons of Universal Basic Income

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Singapore boosts 30 weeks of parental leave for childbirth

Effective April 1, 2026, the Singapore government will officially increase the shared parental leave from 6 weeks to 10 weeks. This means that, combined with existing maternity leave and paternity ...
Asia This Week

Why Hong Kong has a 3-year plan to fight obesity

Survey finds that over half of Hong Kong's adult population were either overweight or obese. HK gov't, calling it a health crisis, came up with a plan

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore boosts 30 weeks of parental leave for childbirth

Effective April 1, 2026, the Singapore government will officially increase the shared parental leave from 6 weeks to 10 weeks. This means that, combined with existing maternity leave and paternity ...

Haze situation increased sales and demands of face masks and air purifier from the public

The recent haze in Singapore has boosted sales of face masks and air purifiers. Electrical appliance stores surveyed reported a more than 20% increase in air purifier sales over the past week. Phar...

National Park Service to use police dogs to stop wildlife smugglers

A local police dog unit is primarily responsible for searching for smuggled wildlife at land and air borders. However, the National Parks Board stated that to strengthen the fight against illegal w...

Photo of domestic helper on the ground while employers eat goes viral again; Singaporeans say there are still lessons to be learned

"We would like to respectfully remind all employers: please treat your domestic helpers with dignity and basic human respect. When you are eating, they also deserve a proper meal and a place at the...

Business

‘I’ve never really felt rooted here in NZ’: Singaporean abroad admits feeling ‘exhausted’ after 8 years in New Zealand

SINGAPORE: A young Singaporean’s Reddit post has been drawing attention for laying bare the quiet, often unspoken struggles faced by locals who choose to study and build their lives overseas. In ...

‘AI without smart people behind it doesn’t work’, man says amid analysts’ prediction that firms may regret AI job cuts and rehire people by...

Many companies have been blaming AI for job cuts, but American research and advisory firm Gartner predicted in early February that half of them may regret doing so and may even end up rehiring work...

‘I feel like a foreigner in my own country’: SG worker says Mandarin-speaking office culture leaves them isolated

SINGAPORE: A worker took to social media on Friday (Mar 28) to share that they feel quite “isolated” in their own workplace because the majority of their team members all speak in Mandarin, a langu...

‘I wake up just to survive’: The heartbreaking reality of Singapore’s Sandwich Generation in 2026

It is about Singapore’s “sandwich generation,” who struggle to support both parents and children, facing financial and personal sacrifices. It shows that while government aid helps, lasting solutio...

Singapore Politics

Singapore High Commissioner to Australia criticizes radio programme for being one-sided

Anil Nayar, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Australia, called claims about the GRC system made on a March 7 radio programme "baseless."

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

© The Independent Singapore

// //