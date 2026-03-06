// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, March 6, 2026
32.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Screenshot
In the House
2 min.Read

Jamus Lim proposes for underutilised MSCP floors to be used as pickleball courts

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In Parliament on Thursday (March 5), Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang) proposed a new location for pickleball courts, which has grown more and more popular in Singapore.

He suggested that the “chronically underutilised” second-highest floors of multi-storey carparks (MSCPs) be converted into pickleball courts.

Assoc Prof Lim noted that there are at least 5,000 serious players and many casual participants in Singapore, and the sport is likely to grow even more popular. Though the activity is socially and physically beneficial, there have been problems with the limited number of courts, and perhaps even worse, the amount of noise generated by pickleball games.

The WP MP suggested using the underused second floors of MSCPs, which are sufficiently spacious, and the noise issue could be addressed by installing sound-dampening curtains.

“There is some precedence for conversion of existing infrastructure into such courts. Existing indoor badminton courts at Community Clubs have had pickleball lines drawn to permit dual use. And sections of the Little India bus terminal will be retrofitted to accommodate 8 pickleball courts,” he said.

See also  Resident's panettone gift: Pritam Singh remembers Jamus Lim's post on the Italian sweet bread

Assoc Prof Lim addressed the potential objections to his proposal, including safety and the height minimum, saying that these objections are surmountable.

“In response to a PQ in 2021, then-MND Minister Desmond Lee stated that HDB is open to alternative uses of MSCP for social communal facilities. Hence, while not currently approved, there are good reasons why we can have pickleball courts in the MSCP. Let’s get this approved, for the sake of players and nonplayers,” he added.

The reactions to the MP’s proposal have been mixed. While some approve of it, others feel that it isn’t feasible. Some, meanwhile, seemed to think that the topic is too trivial to be discussed in Parliament at all.

One expressed concern that “the sound will be magnified.”

“At ground level, residents already can’t stand the noise, so now you’re suggesting to move it up to multi-story carpark roof or unutilised floor??” wrote another.

See also  Chan Chun Sing: S'pore community should reach out and support children with special needs

“This is evidence that despite someone could be highly educated, can also simultaneously be ridiculous and frivolous,” a third opined.

Another, however, wrote, “He is not wrong, just that 1) (it should be) applied project by project.  2) It must ensure that cars are not damaged.”

“Totally agree with his suggestion, because of the 5 floors, only 3.5 floors are filled with cars,” a Facebook user chimed in.

“Jamus, very constructive suggestion. Most multi-storey car parks are empty with good connectivity MRTs. There will be considerable savings on having to construct the courts. Overall, it cuts down noise pollution which is disturbing to residents in the vicinity,” wrote another.

“The reason why it had to be brought up in Parliament is because of the many requests from its residents to solve the issue from both sides, and Jamus has to find a solution to it. It’s not random that he thought of doing this for the sake of doing something… Sengkang has one of the largest demographics of young families, who are more likely to play pickleball than in mature estates. He is voicing out for its people.”

See also  Jamus Lim delivers keynote speech at Brunei Economic Forum

One, however,  wrote that they “preferred repurposing of MSCP restricted to more muted activities.” /TISG

Read also: Residents raise concerns over pickleball noise, town council installed wire mesh in courts

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Lawrence Wong assures Singaporeans in the Middle East that flights to bring them home are being arranged

'We are arranging a repatriation flight from Oman on 7 March for Singaporeans in the region who have registered for assistance. We are working to mount a second flight after that. In the coming day...
Singapore News

Singapore healthcare is thriving! Top 100 best hospitals have been released, three Singaporean healthcare institutes made the list globally

In the latest global ranking of the top 100 hospitals released by the international medical community, Singapore's medical institutions once again demonstrated their strong capabilities—three hospi...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Lawrence Wong assures Singaporeans in the Middle East that flights to bring them home are being arranged

'We are arranging a repatriation flight from Oman on 7 March for Singaporeans in the region who have registered for assistance. We are working to mount a second flight after that. In the coming day...

Singapore healthcare is thriving! Top 100 best hospitals have been released, three Singaporean healthcare institutes made the list globally

In the latest global ranking of the top 100 hospitals released by the international medical community, Singapore's medical institutions once again demonstrated their strong capabilities—three hospi...

Singaporeans have yet again questioned if Singapore is ‘pro-business’ amid concerns on advance retrenchment notice

Netizens have yet again questioned if Singapore is “pro-business” amid concerns about mandating employers to notify authorities before retrenching workers. Responding to labour chief Ng Chee Meng...

Disney Adventure Ship officially lands in Singapore — know more about the newest and biggest flagship vessel

Disney's newest flagship cruise ship, "Disney Adventure , " arrived smoothly at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore amidst a spectacular water shower and dazzling fireworks, attracting a larg...

Business

Ex-manager says ‘AI is just a cover story’ for Amazon layoffs

She noted, sure, AI is a part of it; it accelerates it, but more than anything, it is “a very convenient excuse.”

‘I’m technically leading, but not taken seriously,’ says Gen Z worker

SINGAPORE: A Gen-Z marketing employee recently shared online that she has been feeling brushed aside at work, and she believes her age plays a big part in it. Posting on the r/singaporejobs subre...

‘Say Please First’: Girl’s Response to Seat Request Draws Reactions

SINGAPORE: “Say please first. ” That was the reply a teenage girl gave after an uncle allegedly barked at her to give up her seat on the MRT

‘I feel dejected’: Man in his 40s says ‘poor credit score’ cost him his job and future career opportunities

SINGAPORE: A man in his 40s shared on social media that he feels deeply “dejected” because his poor credit score has not only caused him to lose his job in 2024, but it has also prevented him from ...

Singapore Politics

Louis Chua calls for government-subsidised discounts on hawker meals for Singaporeans

Mr Chua called on the Government, and not hawkers themselves, who are already struggling with low margins, to provide discounts for hawker food to Singaporeans based on their CHAS card type, with l...

Fadli Fawzi has been surprising Kaki Bukit residents with Buka Puasa meals

Mr Fadli and his teams have been giving out coupons for Kueh Raya and IFTAR

Singaporeans applaud immediate 20% increase in tobacco tax, but ask if more should be done to curb smoking

SINGAPORE: During the rollout of the national Budget on...

Jamus Lim says Singapore should do more to help the poorest nations of the world

SINGAPORE: In a recent speech in Parliament, Workers’ Party...

© The Independent Singapore

// //