Jamus Lim proposes for underutilised MSCP floors to be used as pickleball courts

SINGAPORE: In Parliament on Thursday (March 5), Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang) proposed a new location for pickleball courts, which has grown more and more popular in Singapore.

He suggested that the “chronically underutilised” second-highest floors of multi-storey carparks (MSCPs) be converted into pickleball courts.

Assoc Prof Lim noted that there are at least 5,000 serious players and many casual participants in Singapore, and the sport is likely to grow even more popular. Though the activity is socially and physically beneficial, there have been problems with the limited number of courts, and perhaps even worse, the amount of noise generated by pickleball games.

The WP MP suggested using the underused second floors of MSCPs, which are sufficiently spacious, and the noise issue could be addressed by installing sound-dampening curtains.

“There is some precedence for conversion of existing infrastructure into such courts. Existing indoor badminton courts at Community Clubs have had pickleball lines drawn to permit dual use. And sections of the Little India bus terminal will be retrofitted to accommodate 8 pickleball courts,” he said.

Assoc Prof Lim addressed the potential objections to his proposal, including safety and the height minimum, saying that these objections are surmountable.

“In response to a PQ in 2021, then-MND Minister Desmond Lee stated that HDB is open to alternative uses of MSCP for social communal facilities. Hence, while not currently approved, there are good reasons why we can have pickleball courts in the MSCP. Let’s get this approved, for the sake of players and nonplayers,” he added.

The reactions to the MP’s proposal have been mixed. While some approve of it, others feel that it isn’t feasible. Some, meanwhile, seemed to think that the topic is too trivial to be discussed in Parliament at all.

One expressed concern that “the sound will be magnified.”

“At ground level, residents already can’t stand the noise, so now you’re suggesting to move it up to multi-story carpark roof or unutilised floor??” wrote another.

“This is evidence that despite someone could be highly educated, can also simultaneously be ridiculous and frivolous,” a third opined.

Another, however, wrote, “He is not wrong, just that 1) (it should be) applied project by project. 2) It must ensure that cars are not damaged.”

“Totally agree with his suggestion, because of the 5 floors, only 3.5 floors are filled with cars,” a Facebook user chimed in.

“Jamus, very constructive suggestion. Most multi-storey car parks are empty with good connectivity MRTs. There will be considerable savings on having to construct the courts. Overall, it cuts down noise pollution which is disturbing to residents in the vicinity,” wrote another.

“The reason why it had to be brought up in Parliament is because of the many requests from its residents to solve the issue from both sides, and Jamus has to find a solution to it. It’s not random that he thought of doing this for the sake of doing something… Sengkang has one of the largest demographics of young families, who are more likely to play pickleball than in mature estates. He is voicing out for its people.”

One, however, wrote that they “preferred repurposing of MSCP restricted to more muted activities.” /TISG

