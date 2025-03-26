SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (WP MP) Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) took to social media with insights after having recently attended a number of events organized by groups with varying perspectives.

“I believe that progress in society depends heavily on all of us listening to each other,” wrote Assoc Prof Lim, adding, “This will only happen when there is genuine conversation and an effort to try to understand, empathize, and respect the points of view of others, even if we may continue to disagree with them, rather than shout them down.”

He wrote that the first event he attended was a dinner organized by Protect Singapore, whose stated aim is “to protect the values of marriage, family, children, and conscience.”

The organization made the news in 2022 after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in his National Day Rally speech that Section 377A of the Penal Code would be repealed.

Protect Singapore has since launched a website that evaluates MPs based on their public statements and policy proposals “related to marriage and family issues.” Assoc Prof Lim, along with his fellow Sengkang MPs, He Ting Ru and Louis Chua, are in the “Bottom 5” for “Promoting LGBTQ Ideology.”

He explained that a representative from the group contacted him some months ago to invite him to a dinner with other guests associated with Protect Singapore.

“Over several hours, we had a wide-ranging discussion over many aspects of family, relationships, and local politics,” wrote Assoc Prof Lim.

He was invited after the dinner to an event called Healthy Family Day that had been organized by several church-affiliated groups, which he went to last weekend at Marina Barrage. He also wrote that he had accepted an invitation from a Sengkang resident to another event.

Listening to others and respecting their viewpoints is “an important motivation” for him in accepting the invitations to these events, he wrote, adding, “I truly believe that this is the way we move forward as a democratic society.”

His post has since gotten numerous comments from netizens, many of whom have praised him for his sincerity and diligence in participating in on-the-ground activities.

“Good job in your efforts in understanding the needs of the people of Singapore and your dedication is recognised by many,” wrote one.

Another commended Assoc Prof Lim, but added, “Your efforts to stay connected are truly remarkable, but do take care of yourself, so you don’t get burned out. The road of a good and upright politician is a long and winding road, often a thankless job too, so do set some healthy boundaries and take care of yourself always!”

Some commenters, however, warned the MP not to be “naive,” especially when it comes to groups whose stands or statements could be perceived to be bordering on hate speech.

“Any of your own personal views/position might be construed as a formal WP Party’s position,” one wrote. /TISG

