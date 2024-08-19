;
Education

Jamus Lim heartened by improved access to higher mother tongue languages, which he raised in Parliament back in 2023

ByAnna Maria Romero

August 19, 2024
Jamus Lim

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim took to social media to say that he was heartened by an announcement in Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s maiden National Day Rally Speech on Sunday (Aug 18) concerning greater access to higher mother tongue languages.

In his speech, PM Wong announced in Mandarin that more students would be able to study a higher mother tongue as a subject due to plans to lower the criteria for eligibility.

At present, students wanting to take Higher Mother Tongue at the secondary level must have a specific overall PSLE (Primary School Leaving Examination) score to be eligible, which means that students who may do well in their mother tongue but did not reach the cut-off score would not be able to do so.

The Sengkang MP, who teaches Economics and often speaks on education in Parliament, said he was happy to hear about the change in policy.

Read also: Jamus Lim Advocates for Accessible Education for the Eager to Learn

See also  Sengkang residents ask Workers’ Party MPs to honour their high-achieving kids

He added, “Not everyone who is linguistically gifted need do well in their other school subjects (I’ve met blue-collar workers who tell me that they didn’t do all that well in school, hence their profession, but then go on to amaze me by telling me that story in 3 different languages and 2 more dialects).”

While Assoc Prof Lim said this was heartening because he sympathizes with people more adept at learning languages than other subjects, he added that a greater refinement can still be done.

“That said, the current approach to language learning in schools still tends to stress academic achievement over functional literacy—something that PM Wong himself admitted last night—and this makes even those who may be fluent in a spoken language struggle with testing protocols.

So while I certainly welcome the move, I think we can still refine how we deal with languages, and their emphasis, in overall student assessment.”

Based on a conversation with a resident, the WP MP had brought up this subject in Parliament last year, asking Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Sept 18, 2023, what the justification is for requiring a PSLE score of 14 or below for students who do well in their mother tongue and want to take higher studies in this language in secondary school.

See also  Zaqy Mohamad and Jamus Lim Clash Over Minimum Wage in Parliament

Assoc Prof Lim posted a link to MOE’s answer, which can be found here. /TISG

Read also: Jamus Lim on why Singapore has never produced Nobel laureate and why straight-A students ‘never rise to the top’

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Education

Top Indonesian university delays Minister Lahadalia’s doctorate amidst outcry over accelerated study time

November 16, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Education

TikTok degree program: Could this be the next “big thing” in the education frontier for Singaporean youth?

October 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Education

More and more parents abroad are preferring to send their children to study in Singapore

October 18, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

SG Politics

Leadership transition complete as SM Lee steps aside and endorses PM Wong as next PAP’s sec-gen

November 24, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean in his 30s says he feels left behind in life because even with “2 jobs, I can barely provide for my parents”

November 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

EXPOSED: What to do when a colleague hijacks your brilliant idea and takes credit for it

November 24, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid’s employer says, “A grocery store staff shamed their helper by calling her fat multiple times”

November 24, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.