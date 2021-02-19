Jamus Lim flexes Anchorvale family whose mum spends half a year making beautiful CNY decorations

- Advertisement -

Singapore—On Thursday (Feb 18) Member of Parliament Jamus Lim (Workers’ Party-Sengkang GRC) featured the Chinese New Year decor in Anchorvale created by a loving mother.

He had gone around the ward because it was “人日, the seventh day of the Lunar New Year, where custom has it that humans were created.”

Dr Lim wrote that therefore it was everyone’s birthday, and “to commemorate that day,” he went to visit one particular spot in Anchorvale where the decor was so special that it had reached his ears.

At 321B Anchorvale, he “got to enjoy the beautiful decorations put up by the Goh family, which had received so much (justifiable) acclaim.”

Dr Lim seemed so delighted about 321B Anchorvale that he posted about his visit not only once but twice over his social media platforms.

The first was a photo of himself with Mr Darren Goh, whose mother is responsible for the CNY splendour. Mr Goh told Dr Lim about the hard and time-consuming work his mum does that in making the decor.

“I managed to catch two members of the Goh family—here I am with Darren, the young master of the house—who share that the handmade works of art are the labor of love of Mrs Goh, who spends half the year crafting new creations to add to the collection.”

The Sengkang MP had words of praise for Mrs Goh.

“Her dedication is truly admirable, as is her desire to take ownership of her surroundings—a true reflection of how the efforts of just one individual can make the world a better place, one red packet at a time. #SengkangGRC

In his second post, the Sengkang MP posted a one-minute long video, where he took viewers on a tour so everyone could see the beautiful red-and gold decor festooned on the walls and hanging from the ceilings.

“So you see they do this for the entire corridor, so all the neighbors on this floor actually get to enjoy the beautiful Chinese New Year decorations,” he said.

Walking down the hall he can be heard to say, “And this is one of those blocks in Anchorvale where they have long corridors so you get to enjoy that beautiful sight all the way down.”

Before signing off, Dr Lim proceeded to greet all residents a Happy New Year once again.

/TISG

