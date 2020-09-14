Jamus Lim describes inconveniences brought by electrical outages for residents in high-rise buildings

- Advertisement -

Singapore – As the Workers’ Party (WP) parliamentarians continue walking the ground, they discover more and more concerns which make the standard of living of Singapore residents less enjoyable, such as electrical outages which inconvenience those who live in high-rise establishments.

On Saturday (Sept 12), Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim took to Facebook to provide a glimpse of “certain inconveniences” faced by those who live in high-density, high-rise apartments during a blackout. This doesn’t just mean not having lights or being unable to watch TV for a few hours, said Mr Lim.

“It could mean walking up and down 15 storeys four times, because you have two kids to send to school, and the lifts don’t work after the power went out,” he said, citing one situation shared by a resident. Another instance he described was residents not being able to shower and prepare breakfast for work because the power failure happened early in the morning.

“When hiccups like this recur within a short period, it can be especially frustrating,” said Mr Lim as he continues to highlight resident concerns to the public.

He assured them that they would work closely with the Town Council to try and ensure that matters such as electrical outages are addressed “as expeditiously as possible.”

Members from the online community commended the WP team’s continued efforts, noting one would “have to walk the ground to better understand the ground.”

Many who do not reside in Sengkang expressed their envy for having hard-working MPs represent them. “Sengkang residents are definitely not free riders,” commented Facebook user Eric Wong. The term “free-rider” was first used by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a speech in Parliament to describe those who vote for the opposition all the while knowing the People’s Action Party (PAP) would remain in power. The WP won the newly-formed Sengkang GRC in what became the biggest upset during the 2020 General Elections.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Tan Steven suggested the Housing and Development Board (HDB) design the power supply of lifts in a way that would accommodate power failures such as reserving one with an independent supply.

