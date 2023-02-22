James Seah’s best co-star in his recent drama is a… cockroach!

SINGAPORE — James Seah praised one of the actors he has worked with in filming his new drama series, Fix My Life. In his Instagram post, he expressed the exceptional performance of the unexpected guest actor on the set.

“One of the best actors that I worked with on [Fix My Life ]. Swipe to see who is it,” said James in his post caption.

The man of the hour… or should we say the insect of the hour, is a cockroach!

In one of his episode scenes, James shakes a box, and the cockroach suddenly falls from it and enters the scene, running away.

You may think that it is not scripted, but it is! Since the cockroach scene looked great for the shots, the team tried to capture several takes with the cockroach by holding it and setting it free in front of the camera, as seen in the snippet James added in his post.

“He [the cockroach] was released back into the wild safely right after,” declared James.

People expressed their reactions to this entertaining scenario.

Hong Ling, the real co-star of James Seah in the series, commented: “I will go crazy.”

One IG user said: “I will not be anywhere near that HAHAH”

Another IG user remarked: “The crew not scared at all?! I don’t even dare to touch it!!“

Watch Fix My Life on Channel 8 every weekday at 9 pm. It is also available to preview all episodes on meWATCH here.

