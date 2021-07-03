Uncategorized Jaejoong to make comeback in Eraser of Bad Memories

Jaejoong to make drama comeback in Eraser of Bad Memories

he can help erase our bad memories too.

Jaejoong is making a comeback with a new drama. Picture: Instagram

Seoul — It has been reported that singer and actor Jaejoong will be making his drama with Eraser of Bad Memories. 

SPOTV News reported that the idol has been cast as the male lead in the upcoming drama Eraser of Bad Memories. The drama’s screenplay written by Jung Eun Young and it will be a romance drama that depicts a man whose life has changed into that of a ‘memory eraser’, and a woman who holds control over his fate.

Previously, Jaejoong has been impressive with his solid acting skills in the dramas Protect the Boss, Jin, Triangle and Spy. Jaejoong also participated in the variety shows Photo People and Travel Buddies. His last acting gig was in 2017 where he played Bong-Pil in the drama Manhole, as reported by Allkpop.

It has been four years since Jaejoong starred in a drama. Picture: Instagram

Jaejoong will be making a comeback to the small screen after four years if he decides to take on the male lead role in Eraser of Bad Memories. Eraser of Bad Memories‘ is currently in the process of casting its actors and finalising its production format.

Born Jan 26, 1986, Kim Jae-joong, also known mononymously as Jaejoong is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor and director. He is a member of the Korean pop group JYJ and was one of the original members of boy band TVXQ.

Since 2013, he has expanded his range of activities as a solo artist and is also known by the stage names Hero Jaejoong (in South Korea), Jejung/J-Jun (ジェジュン) (in Japan), and 英雄在中 (영웅재중) (in ).

Born in Gongju, Chungcheongnam-do as Han Jae-joon (한재준; 韩在俊), he was adopted into the Kim family at a young age. As a teenager, he moved to Seoul to audition for SM .

From 2003 to 2010, he was the lead vocalist of South Korean boy band TVXQ. Later, he sued along with and Kim Jun-su, and together they separated from TVXQ to form JYJ. /TISG

