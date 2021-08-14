- Advertisement -

Seoul — It has been reported that actress Jin Se Yeon has been offered the female lead role in Bad Memory Eraser. An official from the entertainment industry revealed on August 12, “Jin Se Yeon has been cast as the main character in the new drama ‘Bad Memory Eraser’ (screenplay written by Jung Eun Young)”.

Bad Memory Eraser tells the story of a man whose life is transformed due to a memory eraser and a woman who holds control over his destiny. It is a romance drama that also depicts the growth of the main characters as they heal their wounds not through the memory eraser as expected, but instead, find their true selves through love.

The role of Kyung Joo Yeon will be played by Jin Se Yeon. Kyung Joo Yeon is a psychiatrist who works at the Brain Research Centre. She is described as an ‘ice princess’ perfectionist and is not good at expressing herself because of a heartbreaking past.

Bad Memory Eraser will show her maturity in gradually learning how to express her emotions. Meanwhile, Jaejoong is reportedly in talks to join the cast as the male lead role. He will be acting alongside Jin Se Yeon if he accepts his offer. The drama is currently in the works of finalising its cast lineup, as reported by Allkpop.

- Advertisement -

Born on January 26, 1986, Kim Jae-joong, also known mononymously as Jaejoong, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor and director. He is a member of the Korean pop group JYJ and was one of the original members of boyband TVXQ.

Since 2013, he has expanded his range of activities as a solo artist and is also known by the stage names Hero Jaejoong (in South Korea), Jejung/J-Jun (ジェジュン) (in Japan), and 英雄在中 (영웅재중) (in China). Born in Gongju, Chungcheongnam-do as Han Jae-joon (한재준; 韩在俊), he was adopted into the Kim family at a young age./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg