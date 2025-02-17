Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the first runner ever to complete a half-marathon in under 57 minutes.

With an impressive time of 56 minutes and 41 seconds, Kiplimo made history after breaking the previous 57:30 record set in Barcelona by Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha in October. Kiplimo’s achievement marks a significant milestone in long-distance running, showcasing both his incredible speed and endurance.

The 24-year-old athlete, a two-time world cross-country champion and holder of the half-marathon record from 2021 to 2024, reclaimed the title by cutting 49 seconds off the previous record. This is the largest single improvement in the history of the men’s world half-marathon record.

After his victory, Kiplimo said: “I started strong, I wanted to have a great race, but I didn’t expect to break the world record.”

He added: “As the kilometres passed and I saw that I was going at record pace, I told myself that I had to maintain that pace no matter what it took.”

In a social media post, Kiplimo shared: “What a day! I’m really happy to have taken back the half marathon world record here in Barcelona running 56:42 and breaking two walls for the first time (57:30 and 57:00). Today everything has been perfect, the course, the weather and of course myself.”

