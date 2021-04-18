Jackson Wang forgets his mask

- Advertisement -

Jackson Wang was recently seen leaving a building while being surrounded by his staff and bodyguards. Dressed in an all-black outfit and sunglasses, the 27-year-old looked cool while he sauntered out with his hands in his pockets

It’s been more than a year that we have been living with the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of us have experienced going out the door and then discovering that we have forgotten to wear our mask and having to go back home in a panic. Many of us can relate to that.

It can happen to anyone and celebrities have gone through the same thing before, and there is a higher chance that their momentary blunder might be caught on camera for the world to see.

As reported by 8days.sg, the pop idol was walking for a few seconds before he discovered that something important was missing, which was his mask. Wang realised that it was in his pocket instead of on his face.

Wang then panicked and seemed to have lost his swagger for a split second as he ducked to one side to wear his mask before walking out the door to greet fans, who recorded the entire amusing thing.

Netizens were positively tickled by this, and left comments such as: “This handsome guy values his life”, “Acting cool is not as important as cherishing your own life”, “He went from being a swaggy big brother to an uncle in a second!”, and “It’s strangely cute”.

Born on March 28, 1994, Jackson Wang is a Hong Kong rapper, singer and dancer based in China. He is the founder of record label Team Wang, and is the creative director and lead designer for fashion brand Team Wang Design. He is active in mainland China as a solo artist and television host. He is a member of the South Korean boy group Got7.

Born and raised in Hong Kong, Wang was a sabre fencer for Hong Kong’s fencing team. He was ranked eleventh in the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics, and won first place at the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships in 2011. After passing a music audition, he moved to Seoul, South Korea in July 2011 to pursue a career in K-pop. In January 2014, after over two years of training, Wang debuted as a member of Got7 with the single “Girls Girls Girls”./TISGFollow us on Social Media

