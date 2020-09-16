Jackie Chan’s ex-mistress refuses to talk about estranged daughter

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong martial arts star Jackie Chan’s former mistress Elaine Ng refused to talk about estranged daughter, fuelling rumours that they are still on bad terms.

It was reported that both of them are facing a lot of drama. Elaine Ng, a former Hong Kong actress who is known for her affair with married action star Jackie Chan in 1999. She gave birth to Jackie’s only daughter, 20-year-old Etta Ng.

Jackie has mostly avoided from any public mention of Etta but the 20-year-old has hit the headlines several times over the years, first for her fraught relationship with Elaine and then subsequently, for her relationship with Canadian influencer Andi Autumn who is 12 years older than Etta.

Reporters spotted Elaine outside a police station on September 8. Although it may seem for a cause for concern, fret not as nothing bad happened. Elaine was there to give testimony for a traffic accident that happened last month. The 47-year-old was okay to answer questions about her current situation but she kept mum when the topic changed to Etta. The former mistress of Jackie did not want to answer any questions regarding her daughter and that led people to believe that the mother and daughter are in bad terms.

It all began in 2015 when the then-15-year old Etta called the police on her mother, accusing her of abuse and having an alcohol problem. She then went to the media for a tell-all exposé, which resulted in years of infrequent police reports made by both Elaine and Etta, as their relationship soured dramatically. It is said that Etta’s wife, Andi Autumn is the cause of conflict between both mother and daughter.

Etta came out as a lesbian in 2018 and she announced that she had married Canadian influencer, Andi Autumn. After that, the couple relocated to Canada but they did not have enough money and were homeless. They resorted to asking monetary assistance from members of the public. At the end of the year, they returned to Hong Kong and Elaine reportedly had to bail them out after the couple defaulted on their rent.

The couple then moved in with Elaine but it was only for a short while. The couple moved out again after another fight with Elaine.

Elaine had reportedly been displeased with Andi’s refusal to get a job, and would only say this when contacted by the media at that time: “Other than my cats and my daughter, the affairs of other people don’t concern me. Even if you say I’m selfish, it doesn’t matter [to me]”. /TISG