IU used IG to save a struggling business from closing

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Social media is indeed a powerful tool.

Korean singer IU managed to save a pottery business with just one photo. It was reported that the pottery business “had not received any orders for the past 12 months”.

IU, 28 posted a photo of her lunch, a baked pumpkin, on her Instagram Story earlier this week. Coincidentally, she used a plate from the pottery shop for her lunch.

IU did not tag the shop in her post, but some of her 20 million Instagram followers managed to identify the shop. Soon, orders from fans started pouring in, and the pottery shop owner took to the shop’s Instagram page to thank the singer.

- Advertisement -

“Palette plate, the first plate of [our shop] that started in 2018 was featured on IU’s Instagram Story! Thanks to you, there are lots of enquiries coming in for us, [before that] we had not received any orders for the past 12 months,” wrote the owner.

According to the owner, they originally made the plate with IU in mind. Palette is the name of IU’s 2017 studio album, according to 8days.sg.

“Thank you for reviving my tiny dream that was about to go out of business. I’m really happy to see that my pottery is being used so prettily,” the owner went on to share.

- Advertisement -

Born May 16, 1993, Lee Ji-eun, known professionally as IU (Korean: 아이유), is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actress.

The name IU is a combination of ‘I’ and ‘you’ meaning “you and I become one through music.”

She signed with Kakao M (formerly LOEN Entertainment, now Kakao Entertainment) in 2007 as a trainee and debuted as a singer at the age of fifteen with her first mini-album Lost and Found (2008).

Although her follow-up albums, Growing Up and IU…IM, brought mainstream success, it was after the release of “Good Day” (Korean: 좋은 날), the lead single from her 2010 album Real, that she achieved national stardom.

- Advertisement -

“Good Day” went on to spend five consecutive weeks at the top position of South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart, and in 2019, it was ranked number one on Billboard‘s “100 Greatest K-Pop Songs of the 2010s” list. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg