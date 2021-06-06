- Advertisement -

Seoul — Dream (working title) is an upcoming film and the behind-the-scenes look at the script reading was unveiled recently.

The director of the film is Lee Byung Hun (Extreme Job) and it is about a story of a team of people trying out for the Homeless World Cup, an annual international soccer event. Park Seo Joon plays Yoon Hong Dae, a professional soccer player on disciplinary probation who becomes the coach of a ragtag soccer team.

The role of Lee So Min is played by IU and she is a producing director who is making a documentary about the soccer team. Lee Hyun Woo also stars in the film as one of the soccer players. In the script reading video, the first lines that appear are from a scene in which Yoon Hong Dae is shooting for Lee So Min’s documentary, according to Soompi.

Yoon Hong Dae is prickly and awkward in front of the “camera,” while Lee So Min is bright and optimistic no matter the situation. (Amusingly, since a lot of Park Seo Joon’s lines involve him complaining about the lines, the production staff added the subtitle: “Please don’t misunderstand. This is all in the script.”)

The whole room bursts into laughter when Jung Seung Gil and Park Seo Joon’s characters get into a hilarious shouting match. Park Seo Joon and IU also engage in some banter when Yoon Hong Dae complains, “Why didn’t you say he was this good?” and Lee So Min retorts, “You should know! You’re the coach!”

Born on May 16, 1993, Lee Ji-eun, known professionally as IU is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actress. The name IU is a combination of ‘I’ and ‘you’ meaning “you and I become one through music.” She signed with Kakao M (formerly LOEN Entertainment, now Kakao Entertainment) in 2007 as a trainee and debuted as a singer at the age of fifteen with her first mini album Lost and Found (2008).

Check out the video of the script reading with English subtitles below!

