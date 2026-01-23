‘It’s quite miserable’: Software engineer says he’s ‘completely drained’ every day because of the 1-hour MRT commute

SINGAPORE: The daily grind of commuting is a struggle many Singaporeans know all too well, but for one software engineer, it’s more than just an inconvenience. Every evening, after a full day of coding and meetings, he faces a 1-hour journey on the MRT that leaves him feeling “completely drained.”

On Wednesday (Jan 21), he shared his frustration on Reddit, explaining, “Every day when I get home from work, I feel completely drained, and I think a big part of it is the 1-hour MRT commute.”

“Standing in a packed, wobbly carriage like sardines for such a long time is honestly quite miserable,” he added.

Tired of ending each workday this way, he turned to fellow Singaporeans for advice on how to make the trip “less miserable.”

“I work as a software engineer, so I’m already staring at a screen the whole day, and I really don’t want to be on my phone during the commute either,” he said.

“Also, please don’t suggest driving or taking Grab — I don’t think I earn enough yet to justify that kind of spending on a daily basis. Does anyone have ideas on how to make a long MRT commute like this less miserable?”

Suggestions from locals

Tune into podcasts or audiobooks

Many Reddit users chimed in with practical and sometimes surprisingly creative suggestions to help the software engineer survive his daily MRT commute.

One of the most commonly suggested fixes was to listen to podcasts or audiobooks during the journey.

One user shared that he once downloaded and listened to the entire Harry Potter audiobook series just to get through his commute.

“It made the daily commute the highlight of my day, along with gym and house cleaning. Highly recommend the OP (original poster) to try this,” they wrote.

Another said, “I listen to scripted audiodramas. Here are some that I’ve enjoyed: Wooden Overcoats, The Amelia Project, and Jackie the Ripper.”

A third, meanwhile, suggested that he try listening to self-improvement audiobooks, writing, “Get some good ANC headphones and use the time to learn. I get it — people want to chill, and that’s okay.”

“But if you want to move up the salary band, the best thing you can do is improve yourself and see the MRT transit time as IMPROVEMENT time. While everyone else is watching YouTube or KDrama, you are getting 1% better every week.”

Listen to music

Others recommended that if he wasn’t too fond of podcasts or audiobooks, he could simply listen to his favourite artists or bands.

One user suggested leaning against a wall when possible, putting on slow and calming music, and letting the movement of the train do the rest. “Close your eyes and try to get used to the MRT movements like it’s rocking you to sleep. I do that,” he wrote.

Another commented, “Noise-cancelling earbuds, music you enjoy. That’s how I cope with a total 2-hour commute to work and 2 hours back.”

Read a book

Several commenters also recommended reading, particularly on an e-reader.

One wrote, “If you don’t want to lug a book around, you can look at secondhand e-readers. Yes, it’s a screen, but it doesn’t emit blue light, so it doesn’t hurt your eyes like a computer screen.”

Another shared, “I don’t like audiobooks, but I love reading on my e-reader. Find books that interest you!”

Avoid peak hours or take a bus for a smoother journey

Some added that if he’s bothered by the MRT crowd during the peak period, he could perhaps go home at a later time or take a bus instead.

One user advised that he ‘find something to do near his office,’ such as going to a gym, reading in a library, grabbing a dinner, or even drinking in a bar, and head home after rush hour.

Another said, “I take the bus, so at least I can be miserable while sitting down. I’m fortunate that my bus journey is 45-60 minutes versus 45 mostly via MRT, so I’m willing to take that time hit.”

Other activities

A few users suggested more unusual ways to pass the time, like crocheting, meditating, or sleeping.

One shared, “I’ve seen a woman just crochet with the yarn coming out of her bag; it seems like a mindless thing to do that keeps your hands busy whilst you can zone out.”

Another commented, “Do meditation. Not kidding. This is a serious answer. When you forget to bring your book or music, focus on meditation.”

A third wrote, “Find a seat, put on your earpiece, close your eyes and try to sleep. Even if you can’t sleep, still close your eyes and just relax. Soon you’ll reach your destination.”

