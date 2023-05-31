‘It’s my honor to have your unwavering support’ — Zhang Ze Tong expresses his appreciation for his fan club

SINGAPORE: Local artist Zhang Ze Tong dedicated an Instagram appreciation post to his beloved fan club.

In his post, he stated: “They are always there for me at events, always the first to catch and support my shows when they are out and probably know me better than my best friends.”

The artist shared two photos showing how they celebrated every milestone of his career with him.

“Pic2 [2nd picture]was taken right after star awards. they were even more upset than me for the loss and I had to console them and told them its ok, better luck next year!” Zhang Ze Tong explained.

He added: “pic3 [3rd picture] was a celebration (or consolation??) meal to thank them for all their hard work over thirty unending days of voting. they have bonded so much that they are doing a charity event among themselves without me tmr, damnnn yall have the biggest hearts and all the good things should happen to all of you.”

Zhang concluded the post by inviting everyone to join his fan club in order to meet such people, and also to be able to join Mediacorp live events in the future.

Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

One IG user stated: “genuine appreciation is always better than any trophy. happy for you 😊”

A fan remarked: “It is US, who are grateful to be members of your fan club. Stay humble, approachable and wonderful always. We love you for you and we love you so much!!!”

Another IG user said: “Cos you are sincere and humble that’s why you have their support and love! 😊”

More users mentioned: “A very Touching post. Glad to be part of the fan club. Jiayou, supporting you always”, and “Kudos to your Fanclub! A fanclub is backbone to the artist’s morale, whether shine or rain. Treasure and appreciate them. 👏❤️”

