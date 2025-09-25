‘It’s just insane’: German woman amazed at how quickly things get built in Singapore

SINGAPORE: When people talk about Singapore, they usually put a word in for efficiency. Locals and tourists alike hold efficiency in high esteem, and many have noted that the Little Red Dot is a standout when it comes to doing things well in the shortest amount of time.

A German woman who runs a business in Singapore recently took to TikTok with an appreciation post for how quickly things get built in the city-state.

In a video from earlier in the week, @Chiaciek, filmed herself in a moving bus.

“I just came back from Germany, and there are construction sites that have been there since I left four or five years ago. In Singapore, everything is built so fast, like it’s just suddenly there.”

The example she gave was of a new MRT line, which she said is now “just there.”

“It’s just insane. Can we appreciate that for a moment?”

She captioned her post by writing, “MRT line in like 4 years??”

Some commenters agreed with her, such as the TikTok user who wrote, “Yes, it’s fast in Singapore ….. we have an efficient and corruption-free gov’t.”

“Take the MBS and Gardens by the Bay; I was still in secondary school when they started building it. Now virtually all of Singapore’s tourists visit an iconic location that wasn’t even there 20 years ago,” another chimed in.

“We build like that,” a TikTok user wrote simply.

Others, however, begged to differ, especially those who live in the Novena area.

When one wrote, “It has been more than 10 years for Novena, though,” another agreed, adding, “Yes. Came here to say exactly that. And there’s no end in sight.”

“I emailed LTA 2.5 years ago asking why it was taking so long and when it would be completed. It did get a nice, detailed reply, but they also said that the work will be ‘progressively complete’ (whatever that means) from 2027,” the commenter wrote.

Some noted that construction at Novena was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a substantial delay.

Additionally, the construction in the area is for the integrated transport corridor, the North-South Corridor (NSC), meaning it’s not just another MRT line or expansion. In 2023, the Government announced that the NSC would be completed by 2029, two years later than expected.

Another TikTok user pointed out: “You do understand that there is a difference if construction needs to withstand minus degrees in winter. Cannot compare that easily.” The post author conceded that this was a valid point. /TISG

