‘It’s eating me alive’: 28-year-old Singaporean shares despair after a year of job hunting

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old woman who was laid off due to company restructuring shared online that she now feels completely lost after spending an entire year searching for a new job and coming up empty.

In a post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, the woman explained that she holds a degree in psychology and previously worked in the consulting industry, specifically in risk management.

She also shared that she had once tried her hand at being an insurance financial adviser and, during the COVID period, took on freelance translation work to make ends meet.

Because her work experience spans several different industries, she decided to apply for roles across a wide range of sectors. However, the process has been far from easy, as many positions require relevant academic qualifications and lengthy industry-specific experience, both of which she lacks.

“I also consulted several people on taking up professional certs to pivot, but their mixed feedback makes me hesitant to commit due to uncertain hiring prospects, lack of relevant experience, and financial constraints,” she wrote.

At this point, she said her degree feels “practically worthless,” a realisation that has pushed her to consider burning through her savings to return to polytechnic to reskill in either nursing or engineering, but even that option feels fraught with risk, as she would be in her 30s by the time she graduates.

“I don’t think I’d be as desirable as fresh grads a decade younger than me,” she said, adding, “The unemployment, anxiety of ageism, and the financial stress + constraint is eating me alive. I don’t really have anyone to discuss this with or to help me. Any advice/resource would be greatly appreciated.”

“Actually, you’re still young. You are just a bit lost.”

Her post resonated with many Reddit users, who offered a range of suggestions and perspectives in the comments.

One Singaporean Redditor suggested that she consider roles in the social services sector. “There’s demand for counsellors and conducting workshops,” they said.

“I know someone working in the sector, and the picture is not pretty out there. Cases are spiralling, stress and mental issues are prevalent. The treatment of mental health in Singapore is appalling and woefully under capacity. So there. Pretty sure it would be easier for you to pivot into this sector.”

Another recommended that she try pursuing nursing. “You can consider a mid-career switch to nursing. My husband applied the other day, and to be honest, their allowances are actually pretty good. To be receiving S$2.5k–3.1k is still better than nothing, I suppose? Plus, I guess you can still call nursing an iron-clad bowl.”

A third Redditor, who had already made the switch, shared their personal experience. “Actually, you’re still young. You are just a bit lost. I did a mid-career switch to nursing in my late 30s. Now I am a nurse. Yes, it is not an easy job, but ask yourself if you are joining nursing due to money; if so, then don’t come. Nursing will suck you dry inside out. You really need a passion for helping people to stay long in nursing.”

A fourth added, “Try teaching. I heard the salary is relatively good, from there you can pivot into a centre manager or backend for the education field.”

