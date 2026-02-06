‘It’s beautiful’: Singaporeans online support shop owner who painted mural on Arab Street storefront

SINGAPORE: A woman who painted a mural on the facade of her shop on 59 Arab Street is being asked to remove it by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), as she had not obtained permission for it, according to a Feb 5 (Thursday) report in Mothership.

Sherry See’s shop, Utopia Apparels, was also featured in Berita Harian. Both pieces include pictures of the shop as well as Ms See’s old one at Haji Lane, which she had to move out of last year due to higher rental rates. The old shop also had a mural with a similar design painted on its facade.

The shop, which sells batik-based apparel, has been in the Kampong Gelam since the early aughts. Ms See moved to 47 Haji Lane in 2020 and then to 59 Arab Street in September 2025.

The URA told Berita Harian that, as a general rule, murals are not allowed on the facades of preserved shophouses, except on the side walls of end units and at the rear of shophouses. Haji Lane, however, is an exception to this rule. The URA and the community consider it a pilot zone for creativity to boost foot traffic and the businesses on the street, which are independently owned, such as Ms See’s.

The majority of Kampong Gelam, including Arab Street, is a gazetted conservation area, where facades are protected for their historical and architectural value.

Mothership shared a copy of the design Ms See sent to a URA conservation team member. It showed a batik wall, which she called a tribute to Arab Street.

URA said that “owners and tenants of conserved buildings are responsible for ensuring that the relevant approvals are obtained before carrying out any conservation works and additions & alterations (A&A), including painting of murals on their buildings.”

Netizens responding to the Mothership report, however, while admitting that Ms See should have obtained permission first, said they consider her shopfront to add to the attractiveness of the community.

“I support the owner. It’s beautiful,” wrote one.

“Would be a pity if it cannot stay. Hope a compromise can be reached,” expressed another.

“I think it is nicely done. I hope the authorities will allow the owner to keep the facade,” a third chimed in.

“Some of the signboards around our heritage areas are just ugly. Along comes a beautiful one, which reflects the culture there, and it has to go! Make this make sense,” another added.

“The mural is nice and brightens up the facade and looks attractive. It does not degrade the conserved building but makes it stand out. And it attracts locals and tourists alike,” a commenter wrote, adding that they hoped the URA would make an exception. /TISG

