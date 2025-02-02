MALAYSIA: As Malaysia’s Chinese New Year festivities unfolded, a growing controversy emerged over some children admitting their elderly parents to hospitals during the holiday period. In response to public outcry, many individuals defending their actions pointed to the high cost of private healthcare and the genuine desire to ensure their parents’ well-being.

The strain of expensive elderly care

A recent South China Morning Post story featured several Malaysians explaining their decisions to place their parents in hospitals during the celebrations despite the practice’s negative public perception. Mandy, a 38-year-old marketing officer, described her father’s medical conditions—chronic kidney issues and high blood pressure—as making it difficult to control his diet during the festive season. She emphasized that it was “better for everyone” if he stayed in the hospital, where his food intake could be monitored and managed correctly.

The decision, she explained, stemmed from the fear that her father would indulge in foods that could exacerbate his health problems if taken out of the hospital and back home to Penang for holiday celebrations. “I love my father, but he is stubborn,” Mandy remarked. “It’s better for him to be in hospital during the holidays instead of after.”

Beyond individual cases, many Malaysians have cited the prohibitive costs of elderly care as a key factor in these decisions. Full-time home care can cost upwards of 4,500 ringgit (around US$1,025) a month, exceeding many families’ financial capacity. With the median household income in Malaysia at just 6,338 ringgit in 2022, the expense is simply out of reach for many. As a result, some turn to hospital admissions as a more affordable option despite the controversy.

Public outcry and strain on healthcare resources

While some have defended the practice, public backlash has been swift, with many accusing individuals of abandoning their parents for convenience rather than care. A user on X (formerly Twitter) criticized the behaviour as “disgraceful,” claiming that it put an unnecessary burden on the healthcare system and was a selfish way to prioritize personal enjoyment over family responsibility.

Doctors have confirmed a noticeable spike in hospital admissions during major holidays like the Chinese New Year, and some medical professionals have expressed concern over the growing trend. One doctor, who wished to remain anonymous, shared that resources are stretched thin, removing critical attention from patients needing urgent care. The situation is further exacerbated by reports of some families intentionally neglecting their parents’ health to justify hospital admissions, such as discontinuing medications or feeding them foods that go against their prescribed diets.

The Malaysian healthcare system, already grappling with chronic medical staff and beds shortages, is feeling the strain. As Malaysia transitions into an ageing society, with 7.7% of its population aged over 65 and numbers expected to double by 2030, these issues are likely to grow more pressing.

While some view the trend as a necessary response to the high cost of care, the broader debate continues over the ethical implications and long-term effects on families and the healthcare system.