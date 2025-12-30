// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Photo: Freepik / rawpixel.com (for illustration purposes only)
‘It will really help if coughing or sneezing came with covering the mouth’: Singaporean reminds public to wear a mask when sick

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: It’s only been a few years, but it seems many Singaporeans have already forgotten one of the most important lessons from COVID: wearing a mask when you are sick.

To address this, a local took to social media to gently remind everyone to mask up and practise basic hygiene when they are unwell.

In a post on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit, the individual explained that they are immunocompromised, which means even common illnesses can hit them “far harder” than the average person.

To stay safe, they said they already follow all the recommended precautions—wearing a mask, using hand sanitiser, keeping vaccinations up to date, and avoiding crowded places unless absolutely necessary.

However, despite all that effort, they expressed that stepping out in public still feels unsafe because of how inconsiderate some people can be.

“I know people still have to live their lives,” the post read, “but it’d really help if coughing or sneezing came with covering the mouth and… maybe skipping crowded places when they’re very unwell or infectious.”

They added, “Sigh..it’s just one of those small things that makes public spaces a little kinder for everyone.”

“It’s like Covid never happened.”

The post quickly drew attention online, with many agreeing that public manners/etiquette have gone out the window. 

One expressed, “Yeah, I feel you. I like to give the benefit of the doubt when people go out when they are sick, but at least have the courtesy to mask up!”

Another shared a particularly unpleasant encounter on public transport. “Omg this! I was in the MRT today, and there’s this old dude who is visibly sick. He chose to not even wear a mask and kept sneezing without closing his mouth and coughing with obvious thick phlegm.” 

“Super inconsiderate and dirty fella. He thinks that because he’s old, he can be entitled to do this. Frustrating, but some Singaporeans are really inconsiderate!

A third commented, “1000% support you. I am not immunocompromised, but my parents are in their 70s, and I have a 90-year-old grandparent. It’s mindboggling how bad the flu hits them, and I often mask up to avoid bringing anything to them.” 

“My grandma died of pneumonia, normal flu, got hospitalised, never came back. Since then, I’ve been super careful, but I can’t help but notice there are people who are 1000% sick but out and about.”

A fourth remarked, “It’s like Covid never happened. Old habits die hard.”

