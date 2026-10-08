‘It wasn’t intentional’: Bedok pork stall owner explains raw meat found on ground

Aiah Bathan | October 8, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A pork stall faced backlash when it was accused of thawing raw pork on the ground, raising food safety concerns among the public. Case details revealed that a member of the public saw two large pieces of meat lying on the ground inside the pork stall while passing by a food market in Bedok North. The stall seemed to be closed when a member of the public saw the incident. The witness then posted a photo of the scene online, questioning why the pieces of meat were placed on the ground. This sparked concerns about the shop’s hygiene methods.

When the stall was visited, the owner, a 64-year-old man, admitted that the meat pieces had fallen to the ground, and they admitted that they had been negligent. He further explained that they did not intentionally put the pork pieces on the ground, and usually, the meat is stored in a freezer behind the stall, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The shop owner claimed: “That day, the employee put the pork in the freezer, and somehow it fell to the ground. When I saw it the next morning, I quickly washed it clean with water. It really wasn't intentional.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Moreover, given that the incident was posted online, the owner had no choice but to explain what happened to the customers one by one when they ask all about it. The owner also stated that he would accept any fine that will be imposed on him by the authorities, if there are any. He also stated that he would be more careful in the future and prevent similar incidents from happening again.

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