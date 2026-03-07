// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, March 7, 2026
27.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ voronaman (for illustration purposes only)
Jobs
3 min.Read

‘It’s eating me up’: Unemployed 25-year-old struggles with S$50k credit card debt

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: Life has been rough for an unemployed 25-year-old man after he racked up S$50,000 in credit card debt.

He shared that his mental health has worsened over time, and he feels like he cannot catch a break. According to him, several companies he applied to conduct credit checks as part of their hiring process, and he suspects his poor credit score has been one of the reasons why they’ve rejected him.

“I’ve been paying the minimum every month, never defaulted, but my credit score is EE,” he said. “I’ve got another job interview lined up (not banking, more on the IT side) and not gonna lie, I’m scared. Scared they’ll check my credit and reject me again. It’s eating me up. I haven’t even started work and I already feel like it’s slipping away.”

Over the past few weeks, he said he has been trying to fix his life. He quit smoking, started going to the gym again, and cut off distractions. 

See also  33-year-old sole breadwinner earning S$3.5k seeks help after leaving abusive marriage and filing for divorce

Still, despite doing everything he can to get back on his feet, the debt, he said, feels like a “heavy weight he just cannot shake off.”

“I just really want to get out of this,” he lamented.

Ways to get out of debt

Being deep in debt can feel overwhelming, stressful, and honestly a little paralysing. It’s the kind of situation that keeps you up at night and makes everything feel heavier than it should.

That said, no matter how anxious or stressed you feel right now, it’s important to remember that it is possible to get out. No matter how impossible it may seem, there is a way out. 

Here are some steps you can take, according to financial experts:

Assess your finances

You can start by gathering all your financial documents in one place. This includes your debt-related statements and recurring bills such as rent, utilities, phone bills, etc.

Then check your income. Look at your payslips or bank statements so you know roughly how much money comes in each month.

See also  My friend treats me like I'm his ATM machine: 'How do I force him to return my money?'

Create a realistic monthly budget

Once you have all the numbers, create a realistic monthly budget. Start listing your essential expenses first, such as rent, groceries, transport, and medical costs. After covering the basics, set aside whatever you can to pay down your debt. 

Decide which debt to tackle first

There are two common approaches to paying off debt:

Debt snowball: This method focuses on paying off your smallest debt first while continuing to make minimum payments on your other debts. Once the smallest debt is cleared, you move on to the next smallest.

Debt avalanche: With this approach, you concentrate on paying off the debt with the highest interest rate first, while still meeting minimum payments on your other accounts. After the highest-interest debt is cleared, you proceed to the next highest.

If none of these work for you, you can also opt for a debt consolidation plan. This will let you combine all your debts into one single loan, which makes things easier to manage.

See also  Indonesian coffee startup Fore Coffee has bagged seed funding from East Ventures

Cut back on your expenses

Until your debt is under control, try to cut back on things you don’t really need. You can pause subscriptions you rarely use, eat out less, and skip impulse buys.

Just think of it as a temporary adjustment rather than a permanent lifestyle change. Once you’ve made real progress or cleared your debt, you can slowly start treating yourself again.

Read also: Why fewer Singaporeans want more kids: Mum shares personal reasons after birth rate falls

Read also: Why fewer Singaporeans want more kids: Mum shares personal reasons after birth rate falls

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Jobs

Singaporean data analyst returns from US expecting smooth job search, remains unemployed after a year

More than a year has passed since he started looking for work, and the 36-year-old is still unemployed.
Domestic Helpers

Hired for HR, ended up doing admin? Employee claims job scope quietly expanded

https://www.reddit.com/r/askSingapore/comments/1rgw13k/is_this_a_deal_breaker_something_to_grind_through/

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Hired for HR, ended up doing admin? Employee claims job scope quietly expanded

https://www.reddit.com/r/askSingapore/comments/1rgw13k/is_this_a_deal_breaker_something_to_grind_through/

‘Is it normal in Singapore families to share dishes without serving utensils?’ – Man asks, concerned about falling sick

The man clarified that he has no issue with this practice when it occurs within his own household

Singapore government raises retirement and re-employment age again

Starting July 1, 2026, the statutory retirement age will be raised from the current 63 to 64, and the upper limit for re-employment will also be raised from 68 to 69.

Jamus Lim proposes for underutilised MSCP floors to be used as pickleball courts

Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim on Thursday (Mar 5) suggested converting “chronically underutilised” multi-storey car park floors into pickleball courts. He also suggested installing retractable sound ...

Business

Singaporean data analyst returns from US expecting smooth job search, remains unemployed after a year

More than a year has passed since he started looking for work, and the 36-year-old is still unemployed.

Hired for HR, ended up doing admin? Employee claims job scope quietly expanded

https://www.reddit.com/r/askSingapore/comments/1rgw13k/is_this_a_deal_breaker_something_to_grind_through/

Ex-manager says ‘AI is just a cover story’ for Amazon layoffs

She noted, sure, AI is a part of it; it accelerates it, but more than anything, it is “a very convenient excuse.”

‘I’m technically leading, but not taken seriously,’ says Gen Z worker

SINGAPORE: A Gen-Z marketing employee recently shared online that she has been feeling brushed aside at work, and she believes her age plays a big part in it. Posting on the r/singaporejobs subre...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

Louis Chua calls for government-subsidised discounts on hawker meals for Singaporeans

Mr Chua called on the Government, and not hawkers themselves, who are already struggling with low margins, to provide discounts for hawker food to Singaporeans based on their CHAS card type, with l...

Fadli Fawzi has been surprising Kaki Bukit residents with Buka Puasa meals

Mr Fadli and his teams have been giving out coupons for Kueh Raya and IFTAR

Singaporeans applaud immediate 20% increase in tobacco tax, but ask if more should be done to curb smoking

SINGAPORE: During the rollout of the national Budget on...

© The Independent Singapore

// //