‘It’s easy to miss what’s happening around you’: A quiet shift in commuting culture that needs attention

MALAYSIA: Mobile phones have become a familiar sight throughout the daily commute, practically inseparable from commuters in public transport.

Many commuters are glued to their screens the whole time, whether perusing social media, watching movies or responding to messages. This is already a common element of modern travel, but has also created a quieter but growing problem, that people are less mindful of their environment and the needs of those around them.

One issue that was expressed often in a recent Reddit conversation concerning commuting experiences was how easy it is for individuals to miss folks who might need attention or help just because they are engrossed in their phones.

“People are so busy with their phones they don’t realise that an old person has been standing right in front of them for several stops.”

The problem is more apparent in priority seating locations. Seats reserved for senior passengers, pregnant women, disabled persons or those with small children are sometimes taken by those who are distracted by their devices and do not realise that someone more in need is standing next to them.

Often, this is not a matter of conscious neglect but of being unaware.

Another commuter expressed a broader fear about this rising distance in common spaces, saying, “Sometimes it feels like no one’s really looking around anymore. Everyone is in their own world.”

In one instance shared with the Independent Singapore, an elderly passenger was seen giving up their seat for another elderly person, simply to ensure the other’s safety. While it reflects kindness and consideration, it also raises a deeper concern about how responsibility in shared spaces is being shifted in unintended ways. This is not the kind of culture that should become the norm.

A particularly worrying sentiment from the sharing summed up this concern:

“If something were to happen on a busy train, I’m not sure how many people would actually see it in time.”

Public transport is a shared environment. It depends not only on systems and infrastructure, but also on mutual awareness and basic human consideration. Technology has become a vital element of the commuting experience, but a blend of time on screen and awareness of one’s surroundings ensures that convenience does not come at the cost of empathy.

Simply showing up and being aware in communal settings may make a significant difference in making the travel experience more thoughtful and helpful for all.