It’s all good vibes until you run out of money, is there a bright side to unemployment?

SINGAPORE: Unemployment is rarely something people celebrate, but many workers admit that the daily grind can leave them exhausted. For some, the idea of stepping away from demanding schedules, workplace pressures, and endless responsibilities can feel strangely appealing—even if only in theory.

“Given a choice, I also want to resign.” The remark captures what many workers feel in today’s fast-paced, burnout-driven working life. Long hours and constant pressure have left some people feeling that true work-life balance is increasingly difficult to achieve.

Many are bringing these discussions online, trying to focus on the good things in life and appreciate what truly matters, instead of being consumed by work alone. Depending on your station in life, quitting is not an option for many, in fact it is not an option at all.

One emphasises the luxury of having great sleep, “8 hours of sleep each day!” while others highlight the unnecessary chaos that we face at work each day, “No need to deal with unreasonable, demanding and micromanaging bosses.” Others still appreciate the luxury of being healthy: “More time to take care of health.”

People also celebrate the humour in someone saying, “I’m just poor when I’m jobless. But I’m both poor and tired when I have a job.” For job seekers, this reflection can help relieve stress and provide perspective when making life plans.

The idea of quitting work and taking a break may sound appealing when burnout sets in, but the reality is often far more complicated. For many Singaporeans, stable employment is not just about career ambition but also about supporting family members and managing rising living costs. One example involved a tech professional earning around S$7,500 who considered switching to a lower-paying job to care for her dementia-stricken father, only to be advised by others to hold on to her job because of the financial demands of caregiving.

While some workers fantasise about leaving their jobs and enjoying a break from the daily grind, the reality is often more complicated. Even those who feel underpaid or undervalued may hesitate to resign because of uncertainty in the job market. One software engineer recently said he feels “shortchanged” after a promised salary increase did not materialise, yet he has been reluctant to quit after applying to more than 100 roles without success.

At the end of the day, unemployment is not ideal, but it doesn’t have to be all bad either. As one person put it, “When I was working, I was wishing for this. Now that I have been retrenched, I wish I had a job so we can only look at the bright side, given our circumstances!”

While humour and perspective may help people cope with the stress of work and job uncertainty, the conversation ultimately reflects a simple reality: stable employment remains important for many people navigating the pressures of modern life.

Also Read: ‘I need to support them ASAP’: 18 y/o Singaporean asks what career can provide stable income after parents lose their jobs – Singapore News