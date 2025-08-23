‘It just works’: Why Singaporeans still find much to love about their home

SINGAPORE: At a time when voicing out frustrations online is common, a recent Reddit thread about feeling detached from Singapore resonated with many. Amid the grumbles and criticisms, one post got the attention of many, not for disregarding Singapore’s problems, but for shifting the focus. Instead of ranting about what’s wrong, one Redditor asked fellow Singaporeans to share what still makes them proud to call the city-state their home. The response was an upsurge of earnest opinions that remind us why, notwithstanding everything, many still feel that “Singapore just works.”

Affordable luxury within reach

The original post began with a simple truth: in Singapore, good food doesn’t have to be expensive. Whether it’s enjoying a hearty meal at a hawker centre or treating oneself at a high-end restaurant like Spago for a special occasion, there are enough food options for many to live comfortably within their budget.

“Why do I say affordable?” the netizen wrote. “Because I live within my tax bracket. Even so, I could enjoy a meal at Spago for my partner’s birthday.”

Another commenter agreed, noting that basic necessities like rice, bread, and vegetables remain fairly priced even for those on a median salary. “I don’t need to budget too much to eat well every day.”

Safety in the simple things

If there’s one thing Singaporeans seem to universally appreciate, it’s the safety. In a world marked by uncertainty and rising crime in many countries, Singapore offers peace of mind that many people take for granted—until they experience life elsewhere.

“I can go out at 2 a.m. and not worry about being robbed,” one commenter shared. Others noted the strong rule of law and trust in the Singapore Police Force. “I feel safe knowing the police have my back if something happens to me.”

Another Redditor shared a uniquely Singaporean story: “You can use your car keys, phone, or laptop to save a seat at a kopitiam. Nobody will take it. I’ve even seen people use money notes to reserve seats before.”

Healthcare that cares

Many commenters reflected on their experiences with Singapore’s healthcare system. One mentioned being a Medifund recipient, thankful for the government covering his monthly $200 medication. “I don’t worry about my healthcare costs because I’m happy with Class C,” he added.

Another Redditor appreciated that in Singapore, treatment often happens before payment. “The government treats you before asking for money,” he noted, contrasting it with the fear and confusion patients might face in profit-driven systems.

A city built for everyone

Singapore’s public transport system also got positive responses, commended not only for being hygienic and well-organised but also for being sincerely inclusive.

“I’m a person with a disability who uses a wheelchair,” one commenter wrote. “I can go almost anywhere in Singapore using public transport. I don’t need a car to get by. I can be independent in Singapore.”

Besides accessibility, Singapore’s urban design also drew admiration. “Many don’t realise how walkable Singapore really is,” one netizen wrote. “There are proper sidewalks almost everywhere, with nothing in the way.”

Education: Underappreciated, yet empowering

Despite being a source of stress for many students, Singapore’s education system received recognition. One user described an eye-opening encounter with a friend from another ASEAN country. Even though the friend completed one degree and was working on a second, they struggled with academic writing.

“She wrote her essays like political speeches—dramatic, flowery, with little substance or argument,” the commenter explained. “Everyone complains about the General Paper, but it teaches a valuable life skill: how to form an argument and back it up.”

Ultimately, many noted something often overlooked in daily life: things in Singapore generally function well. From the legal system to education, public transport, and healthcare, the consensus was that while no system is perfect, Singapore’s is reliable—and that reliability is vital.

“I’ve lived in several countries around the world,” one netizen shared. “I don’t need to worry about most things in life to a certain extent. We have high expectations, so it’s easy to feel disappointed. But still, it works.”

Beyond rights: A decent life

The original poster concluded with a thoughtful remark on the concept of rights—not just in legal or political terms, but regarding real-world dignity.

“I believe I have more rights to a decent life than Americans, despite their focus on rights,” he wrote. “I don’t fear for my life in schools. I don’t worry about corruption. I have housing guaranteed by the government. I also have low-cost insurance because I served the nation.”

“It works”

Singapore is far from perfect. No place is. But for most people, the basics—protection, affordability, dependable public systems, and rudimentary safety—are more than simple checkboxes. They are the groundwork of a practical and purposeful life, even if it’s not continuously fashionable.

In today’s world, where confusion and unpredictability fill newscasts, the noiseless efficiency of Singapore merits more gratitude. And as one user simply said, “It works.”