‘It is my best win’ — Lando Norris celebrates home victory at the British Grand Prix

SILVERSTONE, NORTHAMPTONSHIRE, ENGLAND: Lando Norris clinched his first British Grand Prix, and he admitted that it was a dream come true–to win a race in his home country.

Norris won after Piastri received a 10-second penalty while he was leading the race. With this, Norris admitted: “This victory is everything I dreamed of… Being on top at your home race is very, very special.”

He added after his win: “Looking up at the fans and seeing them on their feet, your mind just goes pretty blank… I was just trying to enjoy the moment… These are moments that none of you guys get to witness. This is only something that I and very few Brits have achieved. It is a selfish moment, in a way, but so special and incredible because it is such a rare thing to feel and witness.”

“For me, it is my best win, maybe not the best way to win, but in terms of what it means to me, winning at home, it is very memorable. Apart from winning a championship, this is as good as it gets.”

This win was a full-circle moment for Norris as he finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton, whom he grew up watching dominate the British Grand Prix and who inspired him in his sporting career. Even though Norris experienced a minor accident when a photographer fell off a fence in the pit lane and indeed on him, the small cut on his face won’t erase the excitement of his win.

On social media, Norris shared: “won my home race. dreamin”

Netizens showed their support in the comments: “Couldn’t be happier for you! You did it 😭💚”, “words can’t describe the feeling from the grandstand, let alone how you’re feeling right now!! Insanely proud and honored to be supporting you 🫶🏼”, and “Soak it all up. You deserve it 🧡”

Piastri and his penalty

Unfortunately, Piastri received a penalty for braking unpredictably during a safety-car restart. This forced Max Verstappen to take action. The driver chose not to openly criticise the stewards, but he believes that the decision was unfair.

He said: “I felt it was well within the rules, and I did it once already in that race. I don’t really get it… I didn’t do anything differently to my first restart. I didn’t go slower. I don’t think Max had to evade me, so I am a bit confused to say the least. I know I deserved a lot more than I did today, and when you don’t get the result you deserve, it hurts.”