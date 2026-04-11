‘It changed me in ways I never expected’: International student shares life in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A user on Reddit shared how moving alone to Singapore to pursue a Master’s degree “changed me in ways I never expected.” A year after this life-changing decision, where the user started a new life with no family around, it was shared that it is both the hardest and the most rewarding thing a student has done.

The international student flew to Singapore with lots of uncertainty, especially now that they have no safety net–someone to share the load with and simply be there. As someone who is new, they shared that the transition to moving alone is terrifying at first. However, something had shifted when they started to figure out things on their own: how to manage finances, cook meals, navigate Singapore’s public transport, and survive all the 2 a.m. breakdowns with no one to talk to.

Embracing this process made the Redditor realise that people are far more capable than they think they are, and studying abroad truly taught lessons that can’t be learned inside the four walls of a classroom. The user declared that real independence is developed with patience, and there is a sense of deep gratitude for the little things.

“Loneliness and growth really do live in the same season. Nobody warned me about that. If you’re on the fence about studying abroad alone, just go. It will change you in the best way possible,” they concluded in the post.

With these experiences and realisations, a netizen became curious if the user has a student loan, and admitted: “I bet someone in the current job market with a huge loan on their head would not say the same.” This gained a response from the user stating: “I had got a scholarship, so the amount wasn’t that big. But yes, Singapore is expensive, so managing that is difficult, but no loan. It was almost fully sponsored, as I had been working for it for a long time.”

Indeed, studying abroad has long been a dream for many, and this experience serves as a reminder that moments of loneliness can also be moments of growth—the quiet, still times often strengthen one’s confidence needed in living independently.