SINGAPORE: A new report from Coursera featured in an article published by HRD Asia revealed an ongoing gender gap in generative AI (GenAI) education in Singapore despite a significant increase in the number of learners signing up for courses in this rapidly developing technology.

While overall enrollments have surged, women remain underrepresented in GenAI courses, posing potential challenges to the future landscape of AI development.

Gen AI sees explosive growth, but women are left behind

In 2024, Coursera reported a 240% rise in GenAI course enrollments in Singapore, with nearly 50,000 learners signing up. While women showed a slightly higher growth rate of 253% compared to men’s 168%, they still represent only 32% of all GenAI learners despite comprising 45% of the overall learner population in Singapore.

The report warns that if this gender imbalance continues, it could lead to significant inequities in the AI sector. “Without deliberate action, this disparity risks reinforcing existing inequities in AI’s development and application, further exacerbating imbalances in the talent market,” the report states.

Barriers to female participation—stereotypes and confidence issues

Several factors are contributing to this gender gap in GenAI education. The report highlights cultural stereotypes that discourage women from pursuing technology fields, noting that girls are less likely to be encouraged toward STEM subjects. This bias persists in higher education and throughout their careers, shaping the perception that women do not “belong” in tech.

Additionally, the report points to several barriers that hold women back from pursuing GenAI learning, including lack of confidence, limited time, unclear course guidelines, and general uncertainty about how GenAI can be applied in the real world. The absence of female role models in the field further hampers engagement and retention among female learners.

Solutions for closing the gender gap in GenAI

Coursera’s Karine Allouche, Global Head of Enterprise, emphasized the importance of ensuring equal access to GenAI education for both men and women. “As the global race towards AI literacy intensifies, expanding opportunities for women in GenAI and empowering them to lead in the digital economy remains an urgent priority,” Allouche stated.

To bridge the gender gap, Coursera suggests several strategies, including employer-sponsored education, government-backed initiatives, and more inclusive course designs. The report also stresses the need for clear AI policies and flexible learning options, particularly for women who may be juggling caregiving responsibilities or full-time employment.

Furthermore, the report calls for an increase in female representation in GenAI content, highlighting female instructors, mentors, and leaders in the field to drive greater engagement among women. Additionally, targeted learning support to boost confidence and make GenAI education more relatable to women’s careers and everyday lives could further promote inclusivity in this crucial area of technology.

By fostering a more inclusive environment, Singapore could unlock significant opportunities for women, helping ensure that AI is developed by diverse voices and ultimately building a more equitable future in technology.