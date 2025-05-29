Is there a ‘best country’ for Singaporean Chinese to migrate to?

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: You might be considering moving to another country sometime in the future. While Singapore is one of the safest and most modern countries around the world today, some people might be interested in greener pastures elsewhere or may simply want to try out what a different culture has to offer.

Also, with Singapore regularly making it on the top of “most expensive places to live” lists, some may feel that other shores would simply be more affordable, such as the 39-year-old adjunct lecturer from the National University of Singapore (NUS) who lives in Chiang Mai, Thailand, but flies over once a week for his digital marketing class.

In this article, The Independent Singapore takes a look at what countries may be best for Singaporeans of Chinese descent, with the Chinese being the largest ethnic group in the Little Red Dot.

The simple answer is that there is no simple answer, as it depends on what a person looking to move is looking for. There are a number of factors to consider when it comes to migration, including how well one fits with the culture and lifestyle of the country they’re looking at, job opportunities, immigration policies, and support from the community, which is vital for anyone who migrates.

Having said that, the most popular choices for Singaporean Chinese to migrate to include Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States. However, Malaysia and other Asian countries are gaining ground in this aspect as well.

Australia and New Zealand appear to be a preferred destination for Singaporeans for many reasons, with many already choosing to go to university in the Land Down Under. Both countries are more accessible than North America and Europe, and the landscapes, laid-back vibe, and slower pace of life, in comparison to Singapore, are attractive to many. Living costs are also lower in both countries.

The US has also long been popular with Singaporeans, especially major cities such as San Francisco and New York, but this may change due to the country’s immigration and student visa policies, as well as the cost of living, which is rapidly gaining pace with Singapore’s. Canada might be a friendlier alternative, but for those used to tropical weather, its cold winters would be a challenge.

Historical ties and ease with language have made the UK a viable choice for Singaporeans, but, again, if the cost of living is a consideration, this would be a problem. Also, many countries in Europe are “immigrant weary” at the moment.

Aside from Malaysia, which may be the most obvious choice to many Singaporeans due to lower living costs and a shared culture, others have considered Indonesia and Thailand. The advantage of moving to another Southeast Asian country is that one can stay relatively close to home.

And finally, there is China itself. The country is, after all, an economic giant and is making strides in technology, manufacturing, finance, and other fields. Many in Singapore may find China’s siren call irresistible, with untold opportunities. /TISG

