‘Is the helper escaping from her employer’s abuse?’ — Maid seen ‘climbing down from HDB 10th to 7th floor, shocking residents’

SINGAPORE: It’s the kind of sight that makes your heart stop mid-beat when a foreign domestic helper, clinging to the exterior of an HDB block, is reported to be climbing down from the 10th floor before reaching the 7th, while stunned residents looked on in horror.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media, sparking waves of shock, sympathy, and intense debate. Among those who reshared the clip was a Myanmar citizen staying in Singapore, who posted it on Facebook with her own emotional caption.

The clip, which spread across forums and other platforms, is described as showing the maid being rescued by a resident on the 7th floor. The Singapore Police Force was then reportedly alerted and dispatched to the scene.

But here’s the catch: While the video seems to be real, much of what surrounds it is still clouded in speculation. So far, there are no official confirmations from authorities on the maid’s identity, the exact block, or what led to her terrifying descent.

Social media outrage and sorrow…

Alongside the viral video, the Myanmar citizen’s caption draws equal attention. Written in Burmese, it roughly translates into a lament on the plight of helpers in Singapore:

“I feel really sad. Approximately 8 out of 10 Myanmar helpers are there primarily in Singapore to earn a living and behave well. In fact, they are only there to make money,” she wrote, before alleging that many helpers face mistreatment behind closed doors.

She claimed that many “employers are bullying helpers while hiding behind the law” and recounted stories of helpers being denied food, locked in homes, and even physically abused.

In one alleged case, she wrote of a Burmese girl whose employer “locked the door and mistreated her,” adding that “the employer hit her with her shoe in her eye… until someone heard her screaming and called the police.”

Whether these personal accounts are directly related to the viral climbing video is unclear, but the raw emotion in her post resonated with many who shared the video, reigniting the long-running debate about the welfare of foreign domestic workers/helpers in Singapore.

Between fact and fear…

The biggest mystery now remains: Why was the maid climbing down the building in the first place? Was it a desperate escape from her employer’s abuse? A stunt gone wrong? Or something else entirely?

Without official details, speculation has been left to swirl online. Some commenters believe the maid could have been fleeing abuse. Others suggest it may have been a mental health crisis. A few even downplayed it as reckless behaviour.

What’s undeniable is that the risks are real. Falls from height remain one of the most serious hazards facing domestic helpers, and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has in the past tightened rules on window cleaning after several fatal accidents. Employers are legally required to ensure safety grilles are in place and to supervise helpers who clean exterior windows.

How does this story compare with confirmed rescues…

This isn’t the first time a helper has been seen in a life-threatening situation at height. In January 2025, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) rescued a woman trapped on a 10th-floor ledge at Block 848 Tampines Street 82. The case was reported and confirmed by authorities.

In that incident, SCDF deployed a combined platform ladder, secured her with a safety harness, and even inflated a safety life air pack on the ground in case of a fall. The employer later clarified that she was a domestic helper from India who had apparently attempted to clean windows without being instructed.

The difference is that the Tampines case was verified, with full details from SCDF. By contrast, the current viral video of a maid allegedly climbing down from the 10th to the 7th floor has yet to be backed up by any official statement.

A sobering reminder…

Whether this viral video turns out to be an isolated act of desperation or another case of domestic helper endangerment, the sight of a woman dangling between life and death on the side of an HDB block has struck a raw nerve.

Helpers who come to Singapore to support their families back home often do so at great personal cost. At the very least, they deserve a safe working environment and basic dignity.

Until the authorities provide clarity, the video, at least for now, remains more of a symbol than a confirmed news report. Nevertheless, it is a powerful reminder that behind every viral clip is a real person whose story deserves to be heard.

Disclaimer: The claim that the maid climbed down from the 10th to the 7th floor is unverified and based solely on social media chatter, rather than confirmed reports, at the time this report was produced.

