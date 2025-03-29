“Is the grass actually greener on the other side?” – Singaporeans share their stories of migrating and returning home

SINGAPORE: A recent post on Reddit’s r/askSingapore, titled “Singaporeans who migrated abroad and returned. What’s your story?” has given the opportunity for Singaporeans to have a conversation about their experiences of living overseas and the factors that eventually led them back home. People from Reddit have shared their honest thoughts and reflections, offering a balanced perspective of both the advantages and drawbacks of migrating to another country.

Why do Singaporeans leave the city?

Many have given reasons such as pursuit of better job opportunities, cultural experiences, and the excitement of a new environment as their motivation to move. One commenter noted that they “left for better work opportunities and a taste of different cultures,” a sentiment which was agreed upon by others who aim to widen their horizons and challenge themselves in a foreign country.

However, the thread also reveals that life abroad is not always ideal and easy as it may seem. Many Singaporeans expressed feelings of loneliness and isolation moving away from the warm and tight knit community back in their country.

One user remarked that living overseas can also be “lonely and overwhelming,” especially when their family and the familiar comforts of Singapore are thousands of miles away.

What makes Singapore a home to return to?

Singapore’s own appeal was talked about with high regard by one Reddit user, who reminded everyone that there is no other place quite like it. One of the things that the user mentioned is how the benefit of low taxes save you hefty money compared to living abroad, and how a basic meal for just 5 Singapore dollars is hard to find elsewhere.

The user also added, “For those who grew up here, there’s the comfort of being close to family and friends, and the stability provided by our own government that is held with paramount importance.” Add to that our predictable weather—no harsh winters or unpredictable natural disasters—and you begin to appreciate the everyday efficiency of living in Singapore, where you can even have your passport renewed within just a week.”

Personal preferences and different experiences

As the conversation progresses, several users mentioned the difficulty of cultural differences, higher cost of living in certain cities, and a sense of isolation that often entails when you are living far away. “I missed the simple pleasures of Singapore – the food, the familiarity, and the sense of belonging,” one user expressed, showing a hint of sentiment that resonated throughout the conversation.

On the other hand, one Reddit user confessed some of the things that they do not prefer such as Singapore’s humid and hot weather, explaining that it often leads to skin breakouts, frizzy hair, and constant sweating, making them long for the refreshing cool of seasonal climates. Meanwhile, several others recalled the excitement of moving abroad, attracted by better work opportunities and the chance to experience various cultures—a reminder of the exciting prospects that initially drew them away from home.

Another user also chimed in, “Is the grass greener on the other side? Well, there’s always the outdoors, scenic nature not too far away, and plenty of weekend trips to various European cities.” Such comments insinuates that for many, migration represented not only professional development but also the idea of adventure and self enrichment.

Is the grass really greener on the other side?

The Reddit discussion featured experiences of people who took a chance, showing that while living overseas can offer numerous opportunities, Singapore also has its own distinct feeling of home and its own advantages such as low taxes, a warm community, efficient public services, and political stability. As the saying goes ‘The grass is greener where you water it’, whether one chooses to stay abroad or return home, it depends on their personal priorities and individual preferences that works for them.