‘Is spending half your salary on rent just the price of privacy in Singapore—or pure madness?’

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old woman readying for a job transfer recently shared her housing predicament on Reddit, prompting an animated conversation about the real cost of privacy in the Lion City.

She’s slated to receive approximately S$7,000/month and is eager to rent a one-bedroom or studio apartment on her own, without any flatmates, but she found out fast that getting such a space in a good location could easily cost her S$2,500 to S$3,000 monthly, virtually half her pre-tax compensation.

For someone who relishes a simple life and hawker food over-indulgent binges, the big question facing her: Is it common—or financially irresponsible—to spend so much on rent in Singapore just for the sake of privacy?

One Reddit user commented that although S$3,000 on rent from a S$7,000 salary is a little bit scary, it can work. It was suggested that a practical middle ground must be found, meaning to start with co-living spaces first. For approximately S$1,500, one can rent a master room with a private bathroom via dependable co-living businesses, providing not just cost-effectiveness but peace of mind. Plus, residing in such communal arrangements at first could help newcomers discover different localities, so they could choose later on where they want to settle permanently.

Another commenter stressed the value of individual priorities against society’s standards. “Is it wise for you?” the commenter asked. If tranquillity and personal space drive productivity and offer happiness, then paying more for rent can be a shrewd investment rather than a thoughtless expenditure.

A blunt reminder came from a commenter who emphasised Singapore’s reality: “In land-scarce Singapore, having a whole house to yourself is considered luxury.” With inadequate space and high demand, privacy has a premium, making it a lifestyle option many seek to have but can’t easily afford.

The consensus leaned towards — no, it’s not reckless to pay that much if having your own space helps you thrive. One Redditor said: “Nothing beats having a place of your own—no nightmare roommates, no crazy landlords, and peace of mind after a long day.” The commenter suggested trying solo renting for at least a year or two. The ease of coming home to your own condo, doing dirty washing anytime, and avoiding interruptions can compensate for the financial strain.

So, if you’re eyeballing Singapore for work and evaluating housing choices, don’t be confined to just the numbers. Look inside yourself and ask what kind of lifestyle props up your best self and whether privacy and peace are worth the high price you’re paying in your exceptional journey.