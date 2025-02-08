MALAYSIA: A recent study by the Pew Research Center featured on World of Buzz has shed light on what Malaysians believe makes someone truly part of their country. According to the survey, 79% of respondents feel that speaking Bahasa Melayu, Malaysia’s national language, is essential to being a true Malaysian.

The findings, published in the report titled “What Makes Someone ‘Truly’ Belong in a Country?” indicate that only 8% of Malaysians think speaking Bahasa Melayu is unimportant to national identity. This places the importance of language at the forefront of what it means to belong in Malaysia. In comparison, neighbouring countries also show a strong correlation between national identity and language. In Thailand, 78% of respondents felt speaking Thai was key to being Thai, while 83% in Indonesia felt the same about Bahasa Indonesia.

The exception of Singapore

Interestingly, Singapore diverges from this regional trend. The report reveals that just 25% of Singaporeans think speaking Mandarin is crucial to being “truly” Singaporean. This is notable because Singapore, with its diverse population, recognizes four official languages: Mandarin, English, Malay, and Tamil. While language is essential, other factors, such as cultural diversity, play a significant role in Singapore’s national identity.

Other key elements of national identity

Beyond language, the Pew Research Center study highlights other aspects of what defines a true Malaysian. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents said being born in the country is a major factor in national identity, while 58% emphasized the importance of sharing Malaysia’s customs and traditions.

These results suggest that national belonging is a multifaceted concept influenced by linguistic and cultural connections.