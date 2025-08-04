Is Sheng Siong’s upcoming Orchard Road outlet at The Cathay a shift from its ‘core identity’ of serving heartland communities?

SINGAPORE: Sheng Siong’s first outlet in the Orchard Road area is slated to open by the end of August; however, while many netizens said the move was a “good strategy” from the supermarket chain, others questioned if it’s a shift away from its “core identity” of serving heartland communities.

Sheng Siong operates in 82 locations across Singapore and has built a reputation as a popular heartland supermarket chain. Its new 6,500 sq ft outlet will be located at The Cathay mall’s basement 1 in Dhoby Ghaut, which reopened in March after major renovations began in August 2023.

Mothership reported—citing a spokesperson who spoke to Shin Min Daily News—that the supermarket chain previously had a store at the former Tekka Mall, now Tekka Place. After its closure, many long-time customers called for the brand to return to the downtown area.

“This time, we are opening at The Cathay, as there is a vacant shop space available at a reasonable rental price,” the spokesperson said. He added that the mall is surrounded by residential blocks, which presents an opportunity to serve nearby residents with their daily grocery needs. Currently, the area’s nearest supermarket is a CS Fresh outlet at Plaza Singapura.

However, the move drew mixed reactions from the supermarket chain’s patrons, with one stating, “Not going to knock Sheng Siong for wanting to try something new, but imo [in my opinion] this is a departure from their core identity.”

“I’ve always known them as the ulu supermarket, the one that actually goes very deep into the heartlands to serve residents,” he said, sharing that while walking through a residential area in Woodlands, with almost nothing around except a funeral home, “lo and behold, there was a Sheng Siong.”

“Their decision to set up at Orchard appears to be to serve the residential properties nearby, but frankly, I think that bunch are more of a FairPrice Finest crowd rather than a Sheng Siong one,” he added.

Others were more supportive and praised the supermarket’s “good strategy.” One commenter pointed out that many migrant workers gather around Selegie Road and Dhoby Ghaut on Sundays, and if Sheng Siong offers lower prices than shops in Little India, business would be strong.

“A lot of the residents staying at Sophia Road, Adis Road, and Mount Sophia are ‘shiok.’ They just need to go down from level 6 to the basement at The Cathay, instead of previously having to go to Cathay level 1 and then walk to either Plaza Sing or Parklane Mall. Most residents staying in this area are PRC students studying at Kaplan nearby, and they’ll likely be too lazy to walk to Parklane Mall due to work being done at One Sophia,” he added.

Another noted it would also “pull in the low-budget tourist crowd.”

Meanwhile, another remarked, “Why can’t people have access to both? Supermarket shopping is such a commonplace activity that many people visit multiple supermarkets, often for access to different things.” /TISG

Read also: Sheng Siong CEO Lim Hock Chee’s FY2024 pay rises 20.6% to S$7.06M on bigger bonus