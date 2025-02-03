SINGAPORE: Singapore’s education system has long been celebrated for its impressive outcomes, particularly in mathematics. Consistently topping global rankings, the country’s approach to math education has drawn the attention of policymakers worldwide, including New Zealand.

A recent article published by 1News discussed how the New Zealand government is preparing to roll out a revised math curriculum in 2025 while looking to Singapore’s example for guidance. But what exactly makes Singapore’s math education so successful, and what lessons can New Zealand learn to reverse its long-term math decline?

Key elements of Singapore’s math success

Singapore’s impressive performance in international assessments like the PISA tests can be attributed to two primary factors – the country’s well-structured curriculum and the quality of its teaching force. According to Associate Professor Choy Ban Heng from the National Institute of Education, these two elements form the cornerstone of Singapore’s educational success.

“The curriculum is designed to encourage deep understanding, not just rote learning,” Choy explains. Furthermore, the quality of teachers plays a critical role in ensuring the curriculum is delivered effectively. Teachers in Singapore are carefully selected and undergo rigorous training, often receiving continuous professional development throughout their careers. This commitment to teacher quality has been pivotal in the nation’s ability to maintain high academic standards.

A focus on problem-solving and critical thinking

One of the distinctive features of Singapore’s math curriculum is its emphasis on problem-solving. More than simply memorizing formulas, students are encouraged to develop critical thinking skills and learn how to approach mathematical problems from various angles. This approach is underpinned by the Concrete-Pictorial-Abstract (CPA) method, which guides students through three stages of learning – hands-on activities using tangible materials, visual representations, and, finally, abstract mathematical concepts.

Emeritus Professor Berinderjeet Kaur highlights that the CPA method allows students to fully grasp mathematical concepts by moving from concrete experiences to more abstract reasoning. This method, already incorporated into New Zealand’s new math resources, is part of a broader shift in Singapore’s curriculum over the past three decades, where the focus has increasingly been placed on developing problem-solving abilities and critical thinking.

The role of teachers and professional development

Singapore’s commitment to teacher quality is another key factor in its educational success. Teachers in Singapore undergo extensive training at the National Institute of Education, the sole provider of teacher qualifications in the country. The program is highly competitive, with only top academic achievers admitted. Additionally, teachers are entitled to 100 hours of professional development annually, ensuring that their teaching methods and subject knowledge remain up-to-date.

In contrast, New Zealand’s approach to professional development has faced challenges in recent years. As Professor Jodie Hunter from Massey University points out, the decline in New Zealand’s maths performance coincided with the reduction of school support agencies and teacher development opportunities. Hunter believes that a more structured and consistent approach to professional learning is essential if New Zealand is to improve its math results.

Challenges and opportunities for New Zealand’s math curriculum

New Zealand’s new math curriculum, which places a greater emphasis on problem-solving, aims to address the nation’s persistent math decline. However, as teachers prepare to implement the curriculum in 2025, concerns have been raised about the pace of change. Educators like Newlands Intermediate School’s outgoing principal, Angela Lowe, warn that rushing the implementation could hinder the effectiveness of the reform. She suggests that more time and resources should be dedicated to ensuring teachers are well-prepared before the curriculum is fully rolled out.

Despite these concerns, there is widespread support for the new curriculum, as schools recognize the urgent need to improve math instruction. As Lowe notes, there is a consensus that better math teaching is crucial for the country’s future economic and educational success. To that end, ongoing professional development and support for teachers will be essential in ensuring the success of the reform.