SINGAPORE: Noticing that many elderly people tend to play audio out loud, one Singaporean took to the internet to ask others, “Why do they do it?”

In a recent post on Reddit’s ‘Ask Singapore’ forum, the individual shared that even her own parents do the same. She said, “At home, both my parents always play audio out of their phones/laptops out loud all the time. They virtually never use headphones unless it’s late at night and most are sleeping.”

She also mentioned that in her office, she has an older colleague who “literally plays music out loud at her desk the whole day.”

“Luckily, I don’t sit that close to her, but I can’t imagine the people sitting in close proximity having to listen to her stuff 8 hours a day. I can even hear the music across from the other side of the office,” she continued.

At the end of her post, she asked, “Does anyone else see the same with older folks around you? Why do they do this?”

“Nobody tells them off, so they feel immune…”

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean Redditor said that older people tend to blast their music or videos out loud simply because “they don’t care about other people” around them.

He went on to say, “If asked about earphones/headphones, they will say uncomfortable, hot, whatever. Also, nobody tells them off, so they feel immune. Just like tray-clearing – the old folks were the most resistant. Must fine them until they learn. Cannot think ‘oh they old so let them be lah’.”

Another Redditor chimed in and mentioned that this issue has become more common in recent years, particularly after COVID-19. She added, “I miss the old days when old people just read newspapers or magazines on the MRT or Buses. Nowadays, old folks are just watching some TikTok or YouTube videos, and they can’t be bothered to wear headphones or earbuds.”

Others, however, pointed out that many elderly people struggle with hearing loss, which might explain why they crank up the volume. In many cases, they may not even realise how loud their devices are.

On top of that, they’re often not particularly tech-savvy, so using newer gadgets like Bluetooth earphones can feel confusing or inconvenient. So, rather than dealing with the hassle of pairing devices or figuring out how to adjust the settings, they might find it much easier to simply play audio out loud, even if it disturbs those around them.

One Redditor added, “It’s partially a hearing issue. So, for those of us who think we can be playing loud music in our ears now when you are as old as they are, you will be doing the same thing as they do now.”

1 in 3 older adults experience hearing loss

According to the National Institute on Aging (NIA), around one in three older adults experience some level of hearing loss.

This age-related hearing loss, known as presbycusis, often runs in families. It happens due to changes in the inner ear and the auditory nerve, which are responsible for sending sound signals to the brain.

Additionally, since this hearing loss affects both ears equally and happens so slowly, many older adults won’t realise their hearing has worsened until it becomes more noticeable.

Read also: ‘Your skillset is redundant’: Singaporean says potential employer disrespected and belittled him during interview

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)